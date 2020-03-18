I love wearing white-colored clothes. That’s because I can easily wash them with added bleach, and they come out of the washer clean and bright.
Recently, my wife sent me to one of the wholesale stores in our vicinity to buy bleach to use on my white cloths.
I was surprised to find no traces of any kind of bleach on the shelves. Also, I found no traces of any disinfectant products in the stores. So many shelves were completely empty. I stayed around for a while to see what was going on.
I saw shoppers piling up shopping carts with a lot of things. Depending on the eating and consumption habits of the shoppers, shopping carts were stacked with different kinds of food. The variations were very interesting. One shopper was filling his cart with eggs, croissants and cheese. Another cart was filled with baby diapers and disposable underwear. Others were stacked with disposable towels and napkins, while some had collected a great amount of chips and dips.
Interestingly, I found an older couple loading their cart with large amounts of high-protein drinks. Not to mention the loading of drinking water, which disappeared rapidly.
While I was sitting and watching people under the influence of scary media, the manager, whom I consider a friend, came and sat with me. I asked him about the bleach, and his response was, “Don’t count on us. As soon as I get a shipment, it disappears before we open the store. It may be via internet orders.”
I asked him what’s going on. This looks like a hurricane is coming to town. He said it’s worth it. With hurricanes, we can manage our stocks because we know what the customers need, and we try to overstock it. But now no one knows what’s going on, consequently nobody knows what they want and need for the current situation of viral scare.
He said before he left, “Whatever it is, we’re making a lot of money — and we love it.”
We both felt that in spite of the seriousness of the situation, it’s mostly a massive media scare. We’re bombarded with news of COVID-19 viral infections and death. No one knows what it means and what’s its magnitude, impact and danger.
We’re being frightened by the news of someone who’s infected several miles away. We’re not even told what we should do or what we should stock. The stocking scare started by grabbing the breathing masks. And now it includes every item of human need and greed.
I feel like we’re manipulated by the duals of media and business — a conspiracy theory that I don’t like to contemplate. However, it’s clear there are vague driving forces behind this situation.
The complex combination of political, financial and informational aspects is overlooking the most significant aspect of our life — human health and human emotional stress.
May Almighty protect us from all of these uncomfortable circumstances and COVID-19.
