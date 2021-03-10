Frankly, I’m over the whole thing. By that, I mean I’m exhausted from COVID fatigue. This isn’t to say that I, nor 330 million Americans, haven’t taken this devastating global pandemic seriously.
However, since the studies of COVID from day one by the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government, pharmaceutical companies, universities and many other organizations and agencies from around the world, this is what I’ve gathered:
You do, or you don’t.
Our children and our economy may suffer either way.
If we stay home, we go insane.
If we go to work, we risk getting sick.
If we don’t work, we can’t pay our bills and then we’re even more dependent on more government bailouts.
Masks save lives, so wear them.
Masks can’t protect you from getting the virus, so why wear them?
Make sure that you get your immunizations.
But the vaccines can’t keep you from getting COVID.
At this rate, we will never be a united country again. Why? Lack of trust from inconsistent information and political divisions. Folks have just had enough. How can we make a wise decision these days out of desperation? Seems like folks are just giving up and doing what they think is best for themselves and their families.
Folks are becoming more fearful of never returning to a more organized and conventional way of life with social interaction among friends and family, in exchange for acquiring more emotional, and mental, fear, anxiety, stress, worry and uncertainty, that have contributed to a significant statistical rise in violence, domestic abuse, drug relapse, lower grade scores, crime, etc.
It’s life. Our national leaders don’t always make the right decisions for us all. That’s why we’re constitutionally free to choose and make our own decisions for ourselves on many things within the law.
If we don’t like this process, then we have the right to call or write our senator and congressman and voice our concerns on changing the laws. Until then, whether we think it’s right or wrong, it is what it is. That’s why we vote on who and what we vote for.
So, the bottom line for me, in my opinion, is that if we’re free to talk about politics, then I’m free to talk about God. In order to preserve my inner-peace, I must trust in God, in that God and only God is in control.
It’s not a matter of proving that God exists. I can’t. That’s why it’s a belief in faith. But if I choose to believe in God, in faith, then I can surrender it all over to God’s care.
If I do that, then I’m able to gain acceptance of the things that I’m not in control of. The things that I cannot change, so I can have the necessary discernment for understanding the things that I can actually change for the better.
But if screaming in anger from fear works for you, then you’re free to do that, too. God bless America.
