I’m inviting you to partner with Galveston County Crime Stoppers, law enforcement and the media to help take crime off the streets.
Crime Stoppers and you, the public, can join with county agencies to secure a safe community in which to live and work. The sheriff’s office, police departments and constables protect their locales 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime, or have information on one, call to report or send an anonymous crime prevention tip by calling 409-763-TIPS (8477), visiting Galveston.crimestoppersweb.com, or using the P3 TIPS mobile app.
The Galveston County Crime Stoppers organization is composed of a seven-member all-volunteer board, plus a law enforcement coordinator. The board works through multiple agencies and the media to promote recognition of the effective role that residents play, as a positive resource, when sharing information with Crime Stoppers.
These communications can lead to suspects in crimes against persons, narcotics trafficking, property crimes and other illegal activities. The anonymous tips are routed to the appropriate agency for follow-up, and rewards are offered up to $1,000 for leads that result in arrests and indictments.
Further, Campus Crime Stoppers programs provide student rewards that take drugs and weapons out of schools. Reward monies are funded through the court system, as well as by individual donations to this tax-exempt nonprofit corporation by tapping the website “donate” button.
We’re part of the Texas Crime Stoppers — Office of the Governor — formed in 1981. At present, there are 150 certified community/campus groups serving under this umbrella for public safety.
Join with us to salute the men and women of the Galveston County Liaison Agencies: Police departments of Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, League City and Santa Fe; Galveston County Sheriff’s Office; Constables of Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4; and school district officers for Clear Creek, 44 campuses; Galveston, 11 campuses; and Dickinson, 11 campuses.
Every month in the Wednesday classified section of The Galveston County Daily News, we run a cold case with a description of the crime and a request for tips on suspects. Make it part of your Daily News routine to read through the information: you may be that person who helps law enforcement take crime off the streets.
Be aware of activity around you. Crime doesn’t pay — but Galveston County Crime Stoppers does.
