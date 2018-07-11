The election in November 2018 is important for Congress and how Trump will be treated on legislation. Here is how most — but not all — Democrats will vote in 2019:
1. Gun control: All guns will be confiscated. Only military and police will have guns.
2. Immigration: Completely open borders and all illegal aliens in the U.S. will be granted citizenship.
3. Abortion: Unlimited abortion for all nine months will be approved and encouraged.
4. Global warming: Every global warming proposal to shut down carbon dioxide release will be approved.
5. Gay marriage and transgenders: Every proposal to encourage and approve these will be passed.
6. Sanctuary cities: Hundreds of these cities will be encouraged and approved, the U.S. will be like California.
7. Military: Spending on the armed forces will sharply be reduced and U.S. military around the world will be withdrawn.
8. Middle East: The U.S. will pull out of all countries in the Middle East and far east, i.e., Syria, South Korea and Japan.
9. North Korea: No solution with North Korea will be approved by Congress.
10. Marijuana: Will be legalized nationwide and other drugs are likely to be as well.
11. Left wing: Many socialist positions will be passed by Congress as supported by Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California, and new Congresswoman Acasio Cortiz of New York.
12. Abolish ICE: Legislation may be passed to eliminate such agencies as ICE and other law enforcement agencies.
13. Anti-Christian and anti-white: Legislation to promote anti-Christian and anti-white programs will be submitted to Congress.
14. Spending: We are headed for national bankruptcy in 10, 20 or 50 years now, but Democrats will make Trump look like Scrooge.
If you don’t believe me, look at what Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a potential presidential candidate, has already proposed:
1. Medicare for all;
2. Universal child care;
3. Debt free college for all;
4. Criminal justice reform (no more prisons);
5. Immigration reform (open borders for all);
6. Gun reform (no more guns);
7. Clean energy (no natural gas or oil);
8. Break up banks (you figure it out);
9. Bring back unions (everyone joins); and
10. Living wage for all ($15 minimum).
And our buddy, the socialist senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, promotes these bills, which means thousands of his supports do, too:
1. ObamaCare 2.0: Single payer government health care.
2. Repeal the new tax law that dropped taxes for all taxpayers.
3. Very strong gun restrictions.
4. Citizenship for all illegal aliens.
5. Stopping Trump’s judicial appointments.
6. Minimum wage of at least $15 per hour.
7. Trump’s impeachment.
The left-wing Democrats are energized because they know what is at stake, and they have raised tons of money already. If we are to keep our free enterprise system and American freedom all these proposals must be defeated and that means electing Republicans in November especially in the Senate so the next Supreme Court nominee and other federal judges will be confirmed. Also, we must stop Nancy Pelosi from being elected speaker of the House of Representatives. What a disaster that would be.
Most people do not understand what a socialist agenda the Democrats will pass if they are in the majority. And of course they will try to impeach Trump.
Haha! I think someone has been listening to too much Infowars.
Allison, It appears that you have been watching only the liberal news media. Try FOX and a few doses of Rush and Hannity and see how you feel in the morning.
This might be the most asinine column I've ever read. It's so extreme it has to be a joke, right? I'm surprised the paper would publish it, it's so silly.
Steve, just wait for the comments that are coming.
Jim, everything the Judge wrote can be backed. From your posts you know the direction the Democratic Party is heading. Why deny it? There is the Democrat Party Platform they want us to see. Then there's the actual Democratic Party agenda which is what the Judge posted. Admit it. " 'Tis true, 'tis pity, And pity 'tis true". Liberal forum contributors can truly admit, “We have met the enemy and he is us”.
I'm with you Steve, either Ray Holbrook has gone off the deep end, or this was an April Fools Day article that he just now got around to sending in.[huh]
Steve, all of the column is spot on. It looks like you need to get out more. When someone sees the truth as a joke, they usually have a sad sense of humor.
Thank you Ray Holbrook for your observations. Every one of your statements can be backed with statements from Democrat politicians and pundits and can be found in Leftist News sources. Democrats know their socialist Leftist party has been taken over by those even further Left.
Democrat Party spokesmen - Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuckie Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, etc.
DNC Chair Keith Ellison is seen wearing a "Yo no creo en fronteras" T-shirt which translates as "I don't believe in borders".
Liberal contributors to the GCDN forums - are you going to disavow the words and actions of your party leadership or embrace it?
From your posts it looks like you running away from them. What we sense is, "Shhhhh - we don't want Republicans and Independents to know our real agenda."
And if you don't like the agenda - don't vote Democrat. Most of Galveston County doesn't.
Democrat party no longer exists.
This is, of course, ridiculous. The platforms for every candidate and every state party are freely available on the internet. No one is advocating open boarders, 9 months of abortion, etc. (Although heck yeah to the legalization of marijuana.) Read them. While you're at it, read the Republican ones as well. Be an informed American, not an ignorant one.
The politics of fear replaced by the Trump tactic of just flat out lying. Ray, stop embarrassing yourself.
What is he lying about, Lisa? Everything he writes can be found in Liberal news sources advocated by Democrat politicians or pundits.
All I read from Liberals on this forum is attacks on the Judge's character but no proof that what he writes is not true.
By the way, "the politics of fear" is the Democrat Party Playbook.
This is an asinine column. A full opposite of this column could put out as the full program of the GOP - give everyone guns, put military bases in every country across the world, let citizens die in the streets for lack of health control, judge citizenship on skin color, let seniors fend for themselves, eliminate child health care, etc etc etc. He must hide under a pillow every night, but surely is an AmeriKKKan KKKhristian.
What a load of manure! You need to stick with gardening.
WOW! I guess the right wing is the only part of a chicken that this guy eats!
