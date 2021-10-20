The Galveston County Food Bank will host its third annual “Haunted Warehouse,” which is a unique fundraising experience for the Galveston County community. Once again, we will convert the heart and soul of our operations into an event that will forever change lives.
Hosting this event at our warehouse helps keep overhead cost at a minimum, ensuring that more contributions received from individuals and sponsors go directly to our mission to end hunger.
You might wonder how this spooky event started. In 2019, as we were brainstorming exciting ways to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity in Galveston County, the idea to convert our warehouse into a haunted house was brought up. At first, the idea seemed a bit silly and October was quickly approaching, but we decided to move forward anyway to give it a try.
We hosted our first Haunted Warehouse event in 2019 with only a few months to prepare. Although the event was held for only a few hours, it brought about a great deal of attention and enthusiasm in the community.
Though 2020 held many challenges, we were still able to host the Haunted Warehouse event with safety precautions in place, offering a two-night socially distance haunted house experience that proved to be a bigger success than the first year.
We’re now entering our third year hosting the Haunted Warehouse fundraising event. This year, the event will include three “spooktacular” events over the course of two days.
To kick off, we will host a Mixer & Costume party for Halloween-loving adults 21 and older from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 29. The ticket price includes “spirits” from Del Papa, delicious snacks from Kroger, hauntingly yummy treats from local bakers and some awesome music from DJ Preacher Rev. Mike Lewis.
Then, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, we will start the day with a free community Halloween carnival spotlighting some awesome local nonprofits, vendors and businesses, plus some surprises for all in the community who attend.
Finally, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the “terror-ific” Haunted Warehouse will be open, and a ticket donation of $10 will bring you a fright and 40 meals to Galveston County residents facing food insecurities.
Every October, thanks to our volunteers, ticket holders, sponsors and vendors, a light is being shined on the haunting truth concerning food insecurity. This event isn’t just a haunted house or fundraiser, it’s something that’s changing lives in our community to work toward our mission to end hunger in Galveston County.
