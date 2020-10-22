We’ve had three drowning fatalities in the past two weeks. For us, it’s hard not to think, or in this case write, about anything else.
The first one was eerily familiar. Many of you recall that last year, just a few days after our seasonal lifeguards ended their seven-month term of employment, two children died off the end of the 17th Street groin in a rip current. This year a man drowned in almost the same spot just a few days after the guards ended the season. Just off the head of the groin on the west side.
The second had similar conditions, but it happened at 53rd Street. This man was swimming with his two children, and they were able to get to shore. The man drifted near the rocks and was caught in the rip current. A bystander tried to save him and was nearly overcome. Fortunately, the bystander was able to make it to shore.
The third one was a very different scenario. A man walked out on the South Jetty to fish. He was wearing waders. We’ve been in a weather pattern with a consistent southeast wind. When we get this wind direction, the wind travels a long distance over the water and there’s a tendency for the water to pile up, especially on the East End of the island.
It looks like this man walked out on dry rocks and was out there for some time. As the tide came up, it surged higher than normal because of the wind direction. The rocks were almost submerged as he tried to make it back to shore.
There are a couple of cuts in the rocks and he was attempting to cross one of them when he went in the water on the east side. His waders filled and he went under as a result.
These are just heart-wrenching accounts. They’re especially tragic because, as are the vast majority of drowning fatalities, they were preventable. Drowning prevention is all about layers of protection. If the first two men hadn’t gotten near the rocks because they either knew swimming near structures is dangerous or because they’d noticed the signs, it’s likely they would’ve been fine. Or if we had a lifeguard in those towers, the lifeguard would’ve whistled them away from the rocks like we do for several hundred thousand people a year. Or if someone in their group knew to remind them to stay in a safer area. If the third man hadn’t worn waders or knew the area would fill up. If any of them would’ve worn lifejackets. The list of potential layers goes on and on.
My staff is working hard to be that final layer of protection. They’re even having a competition of who can log the most patrol miles in a shift. They’re preventing hundreds of accidents a day, but there’s nothing that compares with a stationed lifeguard at each potentially dangerous spot to make that simple, but critical, preventative action.
