In response to the commentary by Ray Holbrook (“Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism,” The Daily News, July 15): The body of the article was a series of sensationalist claims of financial ruin and loss of freedom that will occur if a Democrat is elected president.
Let’s take a step back and look at an indicator of the health of the American economy over time during Republican and Democratic administrations.
The S&P 500 stock market equity index is perhaps the most prominent manifestation of capitalism that exists. And it is hard data, not an opinion.
Let us compare the performance of the S&P 500 between the last seven presidents going back 40 years. From the start of Donald Trump’s term to the end of January, a total of 37 months (and pre-COVID-19 market meltdown), the market had a return of 29.6 percent. Not bad. But compared to other past presidents — it’s not all that good either.
The list below shows the respective returns for each of the last seven presidents for the first 37 months of their term.
Percentage gain in S&P 500 for first 37 months, taken from Macrotrends.
• Barack Obama: 65.4 percent
• Bill Clinton: 46.0 percent
• George H. W. Bush: 38.7 percent
• Donald Trump: 29.6 percent
• Ronald Reagan: 21.2 percent
• George W. Bush: 16.2 percent
• Jimmy Carter: 11.4 percent
To demonstrate the above returns aren’t a fluke, we will consider the returns for each of the above presidents who served a full eight-year term.
• Bill Clinton: 211.3 percent
• Barack Obama: 175.9 percent
• Ronald Reagan: 129.6 percent
• George W. Bush: -39.5 percent
It’s unquestionably apparent from this data that having a Democrat as a president hasn’t been a problem for the economy. Joe Biden isn’t a socialist. In fact, he’s more conservative than either Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.
If you were of the opinion that the character flaws of Donald Trump should be overlooked in order to save us from socialism, please review the stock market data and reconsider.
Beautiful! Now let's wait for all of their uber-intelligent responses. This will surely have them slobbering themself into a tither.
James Moncur must have taken the course how to lie with statistics.
"Let us compare the performance of the S&P 500... " Taking ONE part of the economy shows James is playing games. How about the other factors? S&P 500 is nice but not indicative of a robust economy by itself.
Darn Carlos, you just burst Mr. Moncur's bubble! E G Wiley
James fails to point out the economy improved under Clinton AFTER Republicans took the House and Senate. James also neglects to remind you Obama extended the Bush tax cuts which led to a decent economy and once again Republicans took the House and Senate. You have to look at the whole picture, James.
All five of the recessions we've had in the last 40 years began under Republican presidents. Reagan had one, Bush I had one. Bush II had two, and Trumpy McBankruptcy has had one, so far. I personally don't think that presidents have a great effect on their economies, but I've been told on almost a daily basis for the past 3 1/2 years that they, in fact, do. And here we are.
Do you remember when Newt Gingrich and Bob Dole shut down the government over the Republicans desire to balance the budget by cutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Clinton called their bluff and still balanced the budget without those cuts. Imagine where today’s retirees would be if Clinton had caved. Gingrich was subsequently voted out of office and Clinton won re-election and presided over the largest economic expansion in history to date at that time. Made more percentage wise in my 401k than under any other president.
On separate note what do think the republicans would have done if Clinton pardoned Jim McDougal like Trump has pardoned Roger Stone? I mean Starr was an investigator in search of a crime when he happened upon McDougal. I think it must have been a hoax.
