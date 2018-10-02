There is a Chinese proverb that states, “If you want one year of prosperity, grow grain. If you want 10 years of prosperity, grow trees. If you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people.”
During the first week of July, Texas A&M University announced that Hitchcock and Rockport had been selected as community partners for its Texas Target Communities program. The press release stated the following:
Members of the program staff, Texas A&M faculty and about 100 students will work with the Hitchcock Task Force to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to improve the community and boost current resiliency efforts in Hitchcock. The comprehensive plan to guide the growth and development for the next 20 to 30 years. Texas Target Communities will utilize a community-focused process to create a vision for the future of the city and identify specific goals and priorities.
This year as part of the program, the university faculty and students planned a campus visit for Hitchcock High School students. We will leave Hitchcock at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The campus visit will include a tour of the campus, a planning activity that will be part of the Comprehensive Strategic plan for the city of Hitchcock, dinner on campus, and participation at Midnight Yell Practice.
Midnight Yell Practice is held before every home game at Kyle Field and also at away games at a location close to where the Aggies are playing. It is regularly attended by more than 25,000 people before home games.
As a former student and Texas A&M University graduate, I hope that all of the students will consider Texas A&M University as one of their top choices for a higher education. More importantly, I hope this trip exposes them to the vast opportunities that await them beyond high school.
Local businesses and citizens have made donations to cover the expenses of the trip. The investment in the lives of these young people will pay huge dividends in the future. They are the future leaders of our community.
Our children are the greatest asset in our community and every effort should be made to help them be the very best they can be. Hopefully, they will return to our local community inspired and motivated to make a difference by pushing themselves to the best of their abilities.
Aggieland is a special place and Texas Target Communities is a special award-winning program changing communities for the better. Let’s go Bulldogs and Gig’em Aggies! Whoop! A special thanks to the sponsors of the trip, university faculty and students.
