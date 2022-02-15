The theme for Black History Month 2022 is “Black Health and Wellness” — a most fitting theme for this moment in time.
We’ve seen this pandemic shake the foundations for so many, bringing sickness, loss, unemployment, changes in career or simply a new focus on what’s important in our daily lives.
It also has shone a light on health inequalities and amplified a need for mental health support. Now, more than ever, we need to prioritize taking care of our health and wellness, individually and as a community.
I’m the family engagement specialist for the Texas ACE After School Program in the Galveston Independent School District, and in my partnership with Vivian Hernandez, district family and community engagement specialist, we work in various ways — alongside many others — to support and encourage Galveston families.
We decided the best way to celebrate Black History Month was to host the health and wellness fair. We want to be sure that all families in our community know where to go and what to do to maximize the wellbeing and success of our students and their parents and guardians.
So, from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21, families in Galveston are warmly invited to go to the Scott Building parking lot at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 to the health and wellness fair.
There they will be able to speak to many organizations from the community that play a role in supporting families. They will hear student performances and be able to participate in some live fitness activities. They will also find freebies, door prizes and free dress passes for students who attend.
The Texas ACE After School Program runs in six Galveston schools, serving over 600 students. We are federally funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program. Our programs are designed to boost students’ academic success, as well as improving behavior, attendance and graduation rates.
Alongside homework and tutoring, students participate in a range of extracurricular activities such as gardening, robotics, art and sports. We run summer programs at Scott, Ball High and Crenshaw schools. We also support our families by offering activities such as bilingual virtual cooking, family dinner and art evenings at Clay Cup Studios, and free GED and English as a second language classes.
We’re thankful to be able to work closely with Hernandez and community partners on many different events and projects for our families.
The last two years have shown us that things can happen that we could never even imagine, good and bad, and have forced us to look at our world in a new light.
As we look this month at the many figures who’ve shaped Black history, let’s also be sure to give our current and future change-makers every support to succeed on their journey today. If you would like to know more about the fair, donate a door prize or support in another way, visit the district’s Texas ACE Facebook page or email texasace@gisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.