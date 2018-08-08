As the newly elected commander of the American Legion Post No. 20, I would like to take the opportunity to thank and recognize our outgoing Cmdr. Dennis Padron. His 12 years of dedication and hard work in leading the effort to reopen and maintain the American Legion should not go unnoticed.
While the previous commander has accomplished a lot with the post, we still have some ways to go to continue to help veterans and their families. After enduring a devastating fire, which resulted in substantial damage to our building, the goals we as a post wished to accomplish to help veterans and their families has been set back.
The repairs needed for our post unfortunately has strongly affected our mission to help those in need in our community like volunteering at the Veterans Affairs hospital, work and sponsorship of youth programs, participating in the post’s social activities, as well as educational awards and scholarships for community members. We wish to return to the time when these activities were our main mission, but with the expenses resulting from the fire, this has been very difficult to accomplish.
This is where we are asking for help from our community to assist us with the expenses toward the repairs of our post. Next year, the American Legion will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary of when it was first established in 1919. We are praying that our building will be completely repaired and fully operational by the time our anniversary comes around — but know this will be difficult to accomplish without the help of our community. After all, we are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines that were available and ready to give the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country and our nation’s freedom.
If you would like to support our cause, please mail your tax-deductible donation to American Legion Post No. 20, Attn: Building Fund, 1503 23rd St., Galveston, TX 77550. We also will like to invite the community to celebrate our change in command ceremony and reception at 2 p.m. Sunday at the post. This ceremony is to induct our new officers and commander, as well as honor our outgoing commander. The event is open to the public and we hope the community will come out and join us.
