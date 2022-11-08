It’s really impossible to explain in 500 words, how and why our petrochemical industries operate safely. But the short story is, the plants do and are safer than guns, automobiles or large cities. I would feel safer sleeping on top of a Texas City gasoline storage tank than driving to and visiting downtown in any city after 2:15 a.m.
Plants are safe because of the employees’ advanced education and continuous job training and compliance with numerous regulations and standards.
The origin of federal regulations is Congress, which passes acts. These are policies without detail for enforcement. For example “by 2026 all new car fleets must average 40 mpg.” The next step is for the appropriate agency to write enforceable regulations. These are then codified in the Code of Federal Regulations, a 50 title set of 200 books containing all federal regulations.
The most important results of these acts for the plants come through the Environmental Protection Agency to keep the air, water and land safe for humans, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to keep workers and site visitors safe. Numerous EPA rules that control plant operations are administered in Texas by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The federal code contain all the regulations, which are enforceable laws. Without several years of experience as an engineer or lawyer don’t try to read them; they are written by lawyers for job security. Just kidding? No really.
Coincidently, several expert organizations develop standards that help make compliance with the regulations, standard engineering.
The following is a partial list of standards utilized by engineers to keep our plants safe for the workers and the rest of us. Some of the standards have been adopted as regulations; for example, NFPA70 is the National Electrical Code NEC standard/regulation and is part of OSHA. This list is by no means complete but intended to show just how complicated it is to make our plants safe.
• American Petroleum Institute about large storage tanks and safety relief valves.
• American Society of Mechanical Engineers about pressure vessels, boilers and safety relief valves.
• National Fire Protection Association about how to keep fuel, oxygen and sparks separated.
• National Boiler Inspection Code about boilers and safety relief valves.
• Americans with Disabilities about human access to everything.
• National Electrical Code about safe electricity.
• American National Standards Institute, a nonprofit organization that attempts to organize, standardize and code the numerous standards.
• And all the major engineering organizations develop standards.
I could go on and on, but I think you get my point. Compliance is not easy for our engineers, managers and workers but they do it and do it well. Thank one if you see one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.