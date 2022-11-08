It’s really impossible to explain in 500 words, how and why our petrochemical industries operate safely. But the short story is, the plants do and are safer than guns, automobiles or large cities. I would feel safer sleeping on top of a Texas City gasoline storage tank than driving to and visiting downtown in any city after 2:15 a.m.

Plants are safe because of the employees’ advanced education and continuous job training and compliance with numerous regulations and standards.

Harvey Cappel lives in Texas City.

