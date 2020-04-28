When my daddy died unexpectedly a few days before Christmas 1980, my mother chose one of the Galveston cemeteries and bought six spaces there.
After he was buried, my wife drew a stem of oleanders, and Ott Monument used that as the stencil to carve the artistic punctuation on the monument that would be designated the Cherry final resting place on Galveston island.
My mom’s logic was that the cemetery was a religious cemetery, and that denomination could be assured to provide the perpetual care that was especially important to her. She joined my daddy 18 years later.
Recently, I made a return trip to Galveston, primarily to visit their gravesites. The monument was askew on its foundation, as were many others nearby. In other cases, the headstones were cockeyed, some chipped. Photographs used as part of the headstones in one of the infant areas had been chopped off.
It became obvious that there were two problems: First, they appeared to have been primarily caused by a carelessness of the cemetery’s yard service, and secondly, the cemetery management wasn’t providing the acute perpetual care that they had promised.
The church management chose to not address the problem after I notified them and their attorney, so I retained Ott Monument to go resolve the problems with my family’s gravesite. The cost was $175. The church ignored my request for reimbursement.
So, what’s going on here? It is that perpetual care isn’t really a legal responsibility if the cemetery is a family cemetery, a religious cemetery or a public cemetery. That’s an important revelation.
Cemeteries owned and sold by commercial ventures are regulated by the Texas Department of Banking. They must put up an assurance fee in an irrevocable trust, and there are specific rules they must follow.
The cemetery my family depends on along with many others has no Certificate of Authority with the Department of Insurance. No authority regulates them. Perpetual care that they offer isn’t specific much less enforced by the Department of Banking.
There is the Texas Cemetery Consumer Service Council. They’re the ombudsman for consumer complaints. However, their “assistance is informal and they have no enforcement powers,” the attorney for the Texas Department of Banking wrote me.
And the clients who are buried there are unaware of the mistake that was made by their loved ones, as was my mother, as was I.
