Data makes hard conversations easier, and few conversations have been as difficult as the one around climate.
It was important to us — as, respectively, Texas’ state climatologist and the CEO of a nonprofit organization focused on Texas’ future — to bring a new lens to this issue. We wanted to take a data-driven look at extreme weather trends to get insight into the future that Texans need to prepare for.
The data shows that Texas’ climate has been changing. If, as expected, current trends continue, our changing climate will pose more challenges to Texans living here in 2036 — the year Texas turns 200 — than today in several ways:
• The number of 100-degree days will double over the next couple of decades.
• The expected average temperature in 2036 will be about three degrees warmer than the average over the last half of the last century.
• By 2036, extreme rainfall is expected to be 30 percent to 50 percent more frequent than the 1950-1999 average, causing more flooding — especially in Houston and other Texas cities where impervious surfaces increase rainwater runoff intensity.
• Higher temperatures and increased rainfall variability will cause more intense droughts.
• For some parts of the Texas coast, the storm surge risk may double by 2050 because of sea level rise and more intense hurricanes.
As Texas prepares to add 10 million more people by 2036 and build an economy with 7 million to 8 million more jobs, Texas policymakers and business leaders need to prepare for a future that looks different from the past.
Big cities like Houston need to prepare for more frequent episodes of extreme rainfall and flooding. Rural communities in West Texas should plan for more intense droughts.
Our growing state needs to leverage this data — and our innovation, talent and leadership — to strategically plan for what a changing climate will mean for our water supply, infrastructure and economy. Given the long-term horizon of 2036, our strong economy can help position us for the future as we rethink everything from growing crops to creating resilient infrastructure to preempting new government budget problems.
In recent years, Texas has experienced the worst one-year drought of record, its wettest year, its costliest hurricane and its highest storm rainfall total. To extend its prosperity into future generations, Texas has the responsibility to prepare for extreme weather and the opportunity to lead on innovations that the world needs to address coming climate challenges.
The data is in: Our growing population and thriving economy will face more extreme weather by our state’s bicentennial. So, the question is, what are we planning to do about it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.