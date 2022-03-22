Ramadan, the holiest (ninth) month of the Islamic calendar, is when the Quran was revealed to the messenger of Islam. Muslims believe that Islam was revealed to be a mercy for humanity.
Muslims will celebrate April 1 through May 2 by fasting from food, water and worldly pleasures from sunrise to sunset. From sunset to sunrise Muslims will worship Almighty by praying to Him and reciting the Quran.
For the past two years, Muslims on the island didn’t celebrate Ramadan in the Mosque. This year, they will get together again to feel the warmth of the company, and the fellowship of Muslim worshippers and of non-Muslim friends.
Recently, an invisible creature plagued humanity around the globe and separated us not only by isolation and social distancing but by covering our mouth and nose. Thus, interfering with our interactive facial expression of feelings and thoughts.
We barely recognized each other behind these masks. We hardly felt the warmth of each other in social distancing. We scarcely went out of the house. We lived like prisoners who don’t know their wrongs nor how long the sentences are.
We worked from home. Our children learned from home. Our groceries were delivered to our homes. Our cars were relatively abandoned. It was the most strenuous time.
This year, we should reconvene to celebrate and offer our greatest gratitude to our creator who saved us from that invading creature and survived through those hard times. Also, to pray to our creator for His abundant mercy and forgiveness upon our fellows whom we lost during their struggle with such an invader.
As from every calamity there’s a lesson from God that should be learned. The lesson here is to “cherish the warmth of our closeness together.” We should always be compassionate with, caring about and be in touch with each other.
This lesson is engraved in my faith and in every other faith. It shouldn’t be forgotten. This lesson is based upon “humans, were created from a single male and female and made into nations and tribes in order to be knowing of, compassionate with and caring for each other.”
The most significant celebration in Muslims’ fasting in Ramadan is the sharing (together) of breaking of the fast with others; family, neighbors and friends; Muslims and non-Muslims. That’s because breaking of the fast is a sign of receiving God’s mercy and blessings after the hardship of the day’s fast.
On behalf of “In The Name of God” Galveston Interfaith Coalition, I would like to invite you, Muslims and non-Muslims, to join us in this celebration. We will reconvene to recreate the warmth of togetherness that we had lost recently.
Please join us in this holy celebration of breaking of fast at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the Galveston Islamic Center, 921 Broadway in Galveston.
May love and compassion cocoon our togetherness and may The Almighty reward us for our patience and resilience during this hard period.
