The global pandemic and the government’s fiscal response, a multi-trillion-dollar capital infusion, has the potential to change the world’s economic ecosystem.
Faced with decisions of a historic nature over the next year, political forces are bombarding Americans with self-serving messages.
My belief is that the status of the COVID-19 pandemic will be given the greatest weighting by voters. We hear a lot about “data-driven” decision-making, so let us look at the COVID-19 data as it stands on Aug. 6.
The COVID-19 death rate in America is 0.049 percent. The major economies of Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy) have a collective COVID-19 death rate of 0.046 percent. Other industrialized nations such as Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia have lower death rates, but they also benefit from a lack of adjacent borders with similarly situated countries. Sweden, lauded by single-payer health care advocates, has a death rate of 0.057 percent.
Is President Donald Trump responsible? He’s the president, so he shares in any credit or blame. However, the Democrats told him that he couldn’t force the states to open. Accordingly, state governors are the self-appointed “point” in the fight against COVID-19.
How are they doing? The top five states with the most deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Together these five states, all run by Democratic governors, make up 39 percent of America’s total number of COVID-19 deaths with a collective death rate of 0.16 percent equal over three times the national rate.
Republican-led Texas has fared remarkably well despite the national media’s efforts to convince the voters otherwise. Texas’ death rate is 0.028 percent — 27th lowest in the nation with a rate that’s half that of Sweden.
I don’t intend to pick on Sweden except for the fact that the left spectrum of American politics has been using the Nordic countries as an example of “Democratic socialism.” Not that America isn’t on the socialist spectrum. Each side of the political divide embraces their version of socialism.
Democrats embrace welfare, Medicaid and food stamps to name a few. Republicans embrace economic development and corporate subsidies. The idea that America isn’t a weak form of socialism is absurd. Problem is, lurching into a stricter form of socialism is even more absurd.
World poverty rankings fail to include America’s transfer payments to its poor. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the wealth of the lowest 20 percent of Americans (America’s poor) ranks them in individual purchasing power parity above the entire populations of either Sweden or Denmark.
Which brings me back to “Democratic socialist” health care. Both Sweden and Denmark have rid their court systems of costly medical malpractice lawsuits. They’ve capped the earnings of physicians and nurses, and their workers keep less than 50 percent of their post-tax earnings.
I think it reasonable to ask single-payer health care advocates to demonstrate buy-in from the trial lawyers, health care professionals and taxpayers before they appropriate 15 percent of our economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.