One of the things we used to do was go to the circus. Do they still have them?
I suppose I could Google up a few, but in my own mind, I can’t think of any. They used to be the center of special occasions.
My daddy took my little sister and me to the circus. Several circuses, of several sizes.
My mother never went with us, and I didn’t even think about that until years later, when a mystery was revealed.
She was in a nursing home, and my sister frequently supplied her with little projects. She got her squares of plastic screen-type stuff in which you pulled pieces of yarn to make a picture. Easy and fun.
She brought her, among others, a picture of a clown and my mother ordered her to get it away from her and never bring another.
That’s when it turned out my mom hated clowns. We never did find out why.
But I’ve since learned that not everyone thinks clowns are cute and fun. Movies and TV, for instance, have created villainous and evil clowns. Lots of them.
But I liked circuses, and I liked clowns.
One I especially remember was the big one — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. We drove to Denison to see Gargantua. That was a huge gorilla being featured that season.
We also went to see the Gainesville Circus, which was a small one completely populated by citizens of Gainesville, a town not far from Sherman, our hometown.
At that one, I remember, a man working with swords got stabbed by his board of knives.
They actually did the call, “Is there a doctor in the house?” And my father, a doctor, went backstage to take care of him.
In my newspaper reporting days, one of the perks I enjoyed was going to the big circus in Houston and writing about it. One time, I took all my children and grandchildren.
My oldest grandchild, who was about 12, hated it because he thought the animals were being mistreated. He’s of that generation who eventually closed up Barnum & Bailey.
At that time they played, not in a tent, but at The Summit. Long before Joel Osteen. But after Luciano Pavarotti, whose act I also got to see at The Summit.
One trip took me to visit clown alley, where I was scheduled for an interview.
I ended up being made up as a clown, which was fun until I had to go to my audience seat, and people stared at me.
Incidentally, I was made up in August (pronounced awe-goost), which is created with flesh-colored makeup and white accents. The other is white face, which you’ve all seen, I’m sure.
Somewhere somebody is singing “Bring in the Clowns.”
Somewhere I hope that’s happening.
