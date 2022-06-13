A lot of people, I assume, are watching a relatively new TV show about dancing.
The theme of the show pairs youngsters who can dance with parents who can’t. At least, they are definitely less talented, or less agile, than their dancing kids.
I guess it’s an interesting idea and probably very funny, if some of the parents are too old to be gamboling around to music.
What got me thinking about the show is one of Merriam Webster’s proverbial lists. It’s all about dancing, and the phrases that have peppered our vocabulary concerning dancing.
You have heard “It takes two to tango.” Now that makes perfect sense in dancing, because tangos have to be done by couples. A single dancer attempting a tango would be a laughingstock.
We use the phrase to emphasize a situation that somebody can’t handle alone or a situation between two who are not being straightforward.
When you hear “Put your best foot forward” you’re not thinking of dancing, but of looking and behaving your very best to make a good impression. The real meaning suggests the proper order for marching.
Are you “footloose and fancy-free?” Being footloose means you’re free to move about, fancy-free means unattached. To play the field, so to speak.
I’ve used this a lot — “waltz in, or into or up.” We used to know how to waltz, to dance to three-quarter music. Probably no more. To waltz is to move in an easy manner or to approach with boldness. Go ahead and waltz into any room you like, if you have the self-confidence to do so.
“Have two left feet.” We all know that one. If you have two left feet, you are very, very clumsy or awkward. Most of us, at one time or another, have felt like we had two left feet.
This is an old expression and very few can remember it — “To trip the light fantastic.”
It comes from an old, old poem by John Milton written in 1632. It was about someone dancing well.
“Song and dance” is fairly familiar. A song-and-dance man performed as part of a vaudeville show, for instance. He was one of a bunch of varied entertainers.
Because his act was repeated over and over in show after show, he became “the same old song and dance.”
And when a speaker gives a long and drawn-out explanation, for instance, that becomes “the same old song and dance.” Nothing to do with dancing.
The phrase, according to Webster, has a parallel in the noun “rigamarole.” And that came from a game played during the Middle Ages in which a player selected a string attached to a roll of verses and read the selected verse.
The game died, but rigamarole stayed on to refer to a succession of nonsense statements or a ritualistic procedure.
Now, if you have gotten through this rigamarole, the whole song and dance, while still feeling fancy free, good for you. You can waltz into anywhere you want to go.
