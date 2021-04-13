The Ball High School class of 1976, while planning for its 40th reunion in 2016, knew there was something we wanted to do to have a lasting effect on seniors at Ball High School.
It was a scholarship to assist students as they continue their education. As the planning continued, the excitement about the scholarship grew as, after all these years, we were getting close to making it a reality.
Committee members knew we would have to present it to those who attended the reunion. At the reunion banquet, a vote was taken and thus was the beginning of the scholarship.
After the reunion was over, Sterling W. Patrick was nominated to chair the scholarship committee and that group went to work and created the criteria and application.
In 2018, as the committee was planning to launch the scholarship to the Galveston community, Patrick died.
When the news was received, an overwhelming number of calls and texts followed requesting that the scholarship be renamed in memory of Patrick.
The decision was made, and the renaming of the scholarship was done. Patrick put a lot of time and work into being an effective treasurer, and he worked diligently as he chaired the scholarship committee. Also, he completed the application process for our group to become a tax exempt nonprofit organization.
Our dream came to fruition in 2019, when we recognized the first recipients of the scholarship during the Ball High School awards ceremony.
Sterling was very vocal about students having an opportunity to go to college and further their education, and the BHS Class of 1976 Scholarship in Memory of Sterling W. Patrick does just that.
Patrick dedicated his adult life to helping and doing for others in his church and the community.
The application process is open to current Ball High School seniors. The potential applicant must have at least a 2.5 GPA, have taken the SAT and/or ACT, have been accepted to a two- or four-year college or trade school. Student interested in applying, should see their campus counselor or access the application on the Ball High website at gisd.org/ballhs. All application material must be received by April 30.
For more information, call Janis Stinson, chair, 512-939-7999, or Mary Patrick, 409-771-1091.
