It never ceases to amaze me the crimes people think up and the work of the guys who solve them.
As you may remember, I get news releases from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on the work of the state game wardens and like to share a few.
One of the amazing stories comes from a fishing tournament on Decker Lake, which is in Travis and Bastrop counties.
Anglers competing in kayaks enter into the competition by taking photos of their catches, placed on a measuring board.
The longest bass wins the tournament. Logical.
Here comes the latest report: “Upon inspection of the violator’s vessel, a cut tail of a bass was found in the paddle well of the kayak.
“The violator initially stated he found the cut tail in the reeds and was taking it to shore to turn it in.
“Later the violator confirmed to have used the tail to place over another bass, using his hand to cover the questionable area, to make the fish look longer on multiple occasions.”
The end result of this cheating was that the guy got jail time, restitution of nearly $3,000, suspension of his fishing license for a year and banishment from fishing in tournaments.
Texans don’t like cheaters.
They also don’t care much for pet alligators.
A game warden in Abilene heard about a family in Hamlin said to have an alligator at their house.
A concerned citizen had seen photos on Snapchat.
The warden drove to the suspect’s house and asked to see the alligator.
There were five of them, all babies, swimming in a small swimming pool.
The warden seized the ‘gators and took them to the Abilene Zoo. The case is pending, so I don’t know if the ‘gator keepers are getting a fine or what.
Another warden checked on three folks he had seen fishing on the East Fork of the Trinity River and found they had caught a bunch of white bass and catfish, some as small as 6 inches.
As he explained the rules, one man got increasingly belligerent and, when told he was going to get a citation, refused to give his name. He then attempted to pull away and was finally taken to the ground and arrested.
He was charged with fishing without a license, failure to ID and resisting arrest. At the jail, the officers found three warrants for him out of Dallas County, two of which were for resisting arrest.
Better he should have kept his cool and shared his name.
Three guys arrested in Van Zandt County for having 12 fish over their limit claimed they were big fans of the TV show “Lone Star Law.” They were asked whether they wanted their incident to be filmed for the show.
They declined.
