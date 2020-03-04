I read Bryan Lethcoe’s column (“Park Board acting in bad faith,” The Daily News, Feb. 26) with great interest. As a Park Board of Trustees representative, I worked very closely with him and the Cavalla Historical Foundation to resolve the asbestos problem he cited.
I take offense to the accusation the park board is acting in bad faith. As a veteran, I appreciate the service of foundation members, the memorial and its tribute to those who “gave all.” From the beginning, I have stated three goals: Reopen the Galveston Naval Museum by March 1, reduce risk of liability and to disparage neither the foundation nor the Navy.
Here is a chronology of events leading to the museum’s closure in late November:
• In late October, a foundation employee expressed concerns about asbestos, and in early November, the foundation commissioned an asbestos air-quality survey.
• Nov. 21-23: A contractor delivered results to the foundation and the concerned employee resigned.
• Nov. 25: Out of caution, the park board’s general counsel suggested closing the ships until we determined next steps.
• Dec. 16: I attended a meeting with the foundation where the contractor reviewed remediation plans and expenses. The total cost quoted was $86,000. We asked the foundation to develop a plan and present it to us on Jan. 10. The foundation provided no recommendations and intended to go on with business as usual. The park board developed a proposal to limit its liability. I laid out a timeline to get the museum open by March 1.
• Jan. 16: The foundation summarily rejected the plan and Lethcoe stated no negotiations would resume until the remediation was complete.
• Jan 25-29: The foundation received a new asbestos survey stating the air quality was worse than originally thought and estimating remediation costs at $183,000. The foundation didn’t notify us about the new cost and the park board agreed to pay the original $86,000. The contractor later disclosed that an additional study had taken place and the new cost was $183,000 The foundation refused to release the survey results to the park board.
• Feb. 5: The park board proposed giving the foundation total control of the museum The foundation’s president and a board member agreed in principal to the proposal. I then asked for all naval inspection reports since 2015 and I was told no such inspections had taken place.
• Feb. 8: The foundation’s board summarily rejected the tentatively agreed-to proposal. That was the second park board proposal rejected without feedback.
Remember the request for the Navy inspections since 2015? It turns out the Navy did inspections in 2016 and 2017. In both inspections the Navy noted the elevated risk of asbestos and recommended the foundation use a qualified asbestos remediator to monitor air quality. The foundation’s answer was to wrap the asbestos with blue tarp and duct tape and call it encapsulation.
Bottom line, the foundation knew about the escalation of asbestos in 2016. It informed the park board Nov. 23, 2019, only after an employee “blew the whistle.” Now the foundation has taken the public stance of disparaging the park board.
“Park Board acting in bad faith”? I think not.
