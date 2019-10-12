Many parents aren’t really sure what the fine arts are and what they do for young people. The term comes from the visual arts where it notes a difference between something made for the beauty of the item, purely for its aesthetic value rather than something made for a purpose. One can make a bowl to hold things, or simply to be beautiful.
Here in Texas, the Texas Education Agency uses fine arts to denote all the different arts that exist, both visual and performing: painting, drawing, ceramics, dance, band, choir, orchestra, drama, there are many things that a student can do which fall into this category.
“Why should we have children do these things?”
Fortunately, we live here on an island that understands the value of the arts. We teach these because they help students to think in different ways. It broadens their perspective and gives them a different lens with which to examine the world around them.
Art in both two dimensions and three dimensions helps a student to “see” things differently. Design (one of the elements of art) is essential to many products we use every day.
Since most toasters work the same way — people buy a particular toaster because they like the design of it. Something about it appeals to them. I know some people for whom the color of the item is more important to them than the interior workings.
Dance teaches students much about the way their body works. It’s a living out of rhythm in motion. There’s something so very graceful about dance, and it’s found in so many cultures and so many forms. But in each, the dancer must know their body and how it works so that they may appear effortless while doing things which require great effort.
Music is essentially about hearing — about experiencing the world of sound around us in a very special way. Music has a lot of other benefits such as learning to work together to make beautiful sounds, but it’s always about sound. Medical doctors say they use the skills they honed in music when they listen to a person’s heart. Listening allows a mechanic to hear what is going on inside of an engine without having to take it apart first.
Theater is about many things, but fundamentally about presentation of thought about telling a story using all the forces available, sets, scenery, props, costumes, actions, lighting, voice, and gesture. Many a CEO has had training in theater, which leads to them being able to share their vision with others.
The arts belong in every grade and school. They reflect the history, religions, philosophies and cultures of their day. They add so much to a student’s life. Each of the arts is a taskmaster, but using them perhaps we can have our students learn to live in, the words of Candide, “in this best of all possible worlds.”
