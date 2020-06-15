I got really tired of watching people by the thousands out marching in the streets.
It wasn’t that I didn’t sympathize with them; it was just that it seems to me with everything they do, the TV channels overdo. On and on.
They take a perfectly good story, and they beat it to death. Am I the only one who thinks that? I don’t think so.
Anyway, the whole thing takes me back a whole lot of years, and I think you will be surprised to know just how much of a sympathizer for equal rights I am, despite my advanced age.
I come from a family of traditional bigots. I’ll bet most of the senior citizens I know grew up in a house where it was just normal to think about different people as different and, consequently, wrong.
My parents didn’t confine their prejudices to race. They also included religion.
All these beliefs were inherited, I think, and never discussed. Never thought about it. The whole system grew out of ignorance. Still does.
But some of us who were lucky enough to get to college and be open to ideas other than the ones we were born with managed to progress a bit.
For instance, I was to take courses outside my chosen degree of Bachelor of Arts. They were hard to find. Courses in religion and homemaking, for instance. With many of the football players, I took Social Fundamentals, which taught us all how to hold our teacups and set our tables with the proper silver flatware. An easy A.
I took comparative religions and learned about the Sikhs and the Rastafarians, as well as the Muslims and the Jews.
I took a class in economics, which was awful.
Then I branched over into the sociology department and was intrigued by a class called Race and Race Relations.
What you need to know was that this was in the 1949-52 time span. The college was deeply segregated. Men were coming home from war and veterans were filling up Vet Villages built by the colleges. They were also filling up the classrooms, aided by the GI Bill.
I am sure there were black vets. But not there. It was 1963 before my college became integrated.
So here came that class, where I cinched in my own mind the idea that people were people, regardless of their color or their beliefs.
Education finished off what my basic inclinations had begun.
And that can happen now. People have marched and many more have watched and thought about the whole idea of “all men are created equal.” And women, of course.
So let’s all finish getting educated and throw off all those inherited ideas.
With our new beliefs, and our new votes, will come new rules regarding crime and punishment.
We can keep the good guys and get rid of the bad, until we can get the bad guys re-educated.
None of this is impossible if we try.
(1) comment
You were blessed with the willingness to "be open to ideas other than the ones we were born with". It's a blessing available to any who choose to partake of it. Imagine how dreary it must be to live a whole lifetime with an unchangeable view of the world - I wonder if that's what makes grumpy old men grumpy?
Also, I would have loved the opportunity to take that Social Fundamentals class.
