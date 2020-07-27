What’s in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.
Remember that? It’s true, of course. If you picked up a rose and called it a daisy, it would still smell like a rose.
I’ve been thinking about names, both for things and for people, since I started watching the new version of “FBI.”
The main reason is that the woman FBI operative is always calling out to her partner, who is OA. Those are his initials, of course. They stand for Omar Adom. His last name is Zidan. I looked it all up on Google.
Google also tells me that one of the other special agents, one who is sort of in charge of operations, is named Jubal. Last name Valentine.
Good names. Biblical names.
If I were a writer of TV shows, or books or anything fictional, one of the things I would enjoy would be making up names for my characters.
If I were Rex Stout, an author with an interesting name, I would create a detective called Nero Wolfe.
Were I named Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, another good name, I would also create a detective, Sherlock Holmes. An absolute doozy of a name, I think.
But back to TV characters for a bit.
Following “FBI” every Tuesday night is “FBI Most Wanted,” which features a hero named Jesse LaCroix. You seldom hear anybody call him by his name. I had to look him up because he’s a new and interesting character.
Earlier the same evening comes one of my all-time favorites. It’s “NCIS.” Just plain “NCIS,” with other locations to follow.
And its main man has the best name of all. Leroy Jethro Gibbs. There’s a little boy featured lately who calls Gibbs by all of his names.
It makes you wonder what his mama had in mind when she tagged him with all those monikers.
In fact, you have to wonder about the mothers of all the authors who wrote all those wonderful names.
Along with Gibbs comes his friend and semi-sidekick, another member of the FBI, Tobias Fornell. See what I mean. Jethro wasn’t enough. They also created Tobias. Then they added Dr. Donald Mallard, so they could call him Ducky.
Another “NCIS,” the one is Los Angeles, features Henrietta Lang, AKA Hetty. Plus, G Callen, who seems only to have an initial for a name. And finally, Marty Deeks, who would be my favorite if he would only comb his hair.
Moving on to New Orleans, also a locale for “NCIS,” we have Dwayne Cassius Pride. Only his team members only call him Pride.
I’m presuming many of these names are straight out of the Bible.
Cassius, however, arises from the history of Julius Caesar.
Wish that I were a TV creator. I would throw Isaiahs and Jeremiahs left and right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.