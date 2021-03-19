Patrick Henry, an American colonial revolutionary said, “The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them.”
This was an extraordinary statement by one of our Founding Fathers in the infancy of our country; a country built on democracy. Henry understood what many consider the most vital tool a democracy needs to be effective as a government of the people, by the people, and for the people is transparency. In order for democracy to be effective, the people need the information made readily available to them.
This week, we observe Sunshine Week, which was founded in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors to promote full transparency in government. Our Founding Fathers saw how the lack of transparency in the English monarchy impacted the lives and destinies of the colonized peoples of America. They were taxed, but not represented. They were exploited, but not informed. Whenever a people aren’t fully informed concerning the conditions in which they experience, we find oppression, which is the antithesis of a true democracy.
Our country officially promoted the idea of full government transparency 55 years ago with the passage of the Freedom of Information Act. This act allows the people the opportunity to access all government records legally available to them, so they may be informed and thus participate in the steering of our country or community. Much of the suppression found in our electoral process can be tied to the suppression of information needed to participate and the frustration of the American citizen at the lack of information.
In my experience as an elected official, I’ve seen the lack of transparency in government hurt the people every time. It causes uncertainty, speculation and fear. When people are uninformed, they become uncertain. Uncertainty leads to speculation and fear. Fear leads to conspiracy and fundamental mistrust in government expressed in frustration with leadership.
I can understand, like many elected leaders before me, the myriad of good reasons for deciding to withhold information from the people. Some would suggest it be done to not panic the people. Others might suggest the information would be too complex and would be misconstrued and cause the people to be misinformed. Still others might offer the idea of withholding information until all the facts are in, so it would bring greater context and clarity to the information as a whole.
In any case, the lack of transparency weakens our democracy. We must do everything we can to foster the strength and growth of our democracy. Our history suggests we’re clear in the responsibility of government being of and by the people. In my opinion, it’s the “for” the people on which the Freedom of Information Act is founded. It’s also the idea in which our system of government was founded.
We cannot be a free society without the free flow of information from our government. Until we’re able to freely access information from and about our government regardless of its content and character, we’re not truly free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.