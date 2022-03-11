One of the many things I love about our island is our spirit of collaboration. We generally get together to address issues and opportunities great and small, listen to each other even when there are differences of opinion and usually emerge with ways to cooperate on a path forward.
I believe this characteristic is unique to Galveston and you don’t have to look far for examples: construction of the seawall; the University of Texas Medical Branch; Galveston College; Texas A&M University at Galveston; storm recovery; and revitalization of The Strand and downtown — the list goes on.
Here’s another opportunity to collaborate: participation in the State of the City 2022 event.
We will gather March 22 at Galveston College’s Seibel Wing, 4015 Ave. Q, to hear from both Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell with updates on city projects. They will share information and, perhaps most importantly, listen to you.
City department heads also will be there to help answer specific questions you may have.
The evening will begin with light refreshments at 5:30 p.m., and the program will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Galveston Roundtable of Foundations, a network of staff and board members representing numerous local charitable foundations. The roundtable meets regularly to explore and discuss Galveston’s needs, issues on the horizon and opportunities for philanthropic support.
Our fellow residents quite often ask, “What can I do to be informed and become a part of the future for our home?” While there are many civic groups, faith organizations, educational opportunities and business ventures that add so much to our lives, being a part of the process of city governance as an individual should be a priority for every citizen.
This is your chance to be part of the process. It’s an old adage that has stood the test of time: “It’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.” Take your ideas, thoughts, questions and contributions to the future of Galveston, and light your candle by participating in the State of the City.
If you’re not comfortable attending in person due to COVID-19, you can watch live online at facebook.com@cityof galveston. Importantly, you can also submit questions in advance at Galveston/tx/gov/stateofthecity.
It’s the roundtable’s hope that sharing information will inform our community’s future. Now is the time to be present, be attentive and be active in the days ahead. I hope to see you on March 22.
