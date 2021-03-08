Crises like the recent winter storm put public water utility systems to the test. Such events also emphasize the critical need for emergency preparedness and ongoing capital investments for this essential service.
We take for granted that safe water will flow when we turn on the tap. But aging infrastructure threatens that reliability.
A failure could be triggered by an extreme weather event or an equipment failure.
About 600 public water utilities in 141 Texas counties reported service disruptions impacting millions of people during the winter storm the week of Feb. 14, according to national media.
Fortunately, the Gulf Coast Water Authority water treatment plant remained 100 percent operational through the crisis.
We were able to continue to deliver safe drinking water to our municipal customers in Galveston County and provide water to about 200,000 residents by building redundancy into our plant and following our emergency preparedness plan. Here are some of the steps we took to continue producing and delivering drinking water:
• We activated our emergency preparedness plan, which helps us minimize or mitigate impacts of weather events and other emergencies.
• Our water treatment plant is designed with redundancy, including four conventional treatment trains, as well as portable pumps, generators and welding equipment if needed.
• We ran backup power throughout the storm just in case we lost power. We lease a bank of diesel generators to power our water plant and our industrial pumping plant, which provides raw water essential for refining and petrochemical operations in the Texas City industrial complex. Fortunately, we didn’t lose power and pushed the electricity from the generators back to the state grid.
• At the start of each winter season, our water treatment plant staff follows our freeze protection checklist to protect our assets, including heat tracing and additional insulation.
• We had maintenance personnel on hand throughout the winter storm to respond when issues arose.
• We also train our staff to operate pump systems and valves manually in case it’s not possible to remotely adjust equipment from our computerized control center.
• We communicated with our municipal customers throughout the event to evaluate their needs.
Planning for the futureOur water treatment plant is just one piece of our extensive water delivery system. We have the capacity to draw up to 200 million gallons of water a day, primarily from the Brazos River, and move it through 315 miles of canals, to wholesale agricultural, industrial and municipal wholesale customers across Brazoria, Galveston and Fort Bend counties.
Established as a water utility by the Texas Legislature in 1965, some of our legacy infrastructure is more than 100 years old. In 2020, we replaced an industrial pumping plant built in 1949 to serve Texas City industries. Some of our river pumping plants are older than that.
We’ve continued to grow to meet the ever-changing needs of the communities and businesses we serve. Guided by our comprehensive strategy, we’re prioritizing major capital projects to replace aging infrastructure to ensure reliability while minimizing customer rate impacts to meet future needs.
