Just for a moment, could we simply stop to reflect upon the very basics that sustain our lives? No, it isn’t love. Not money. It isn’t even freedom.
These basic needs are something that every single person on the planet wants more than any other thing that exists. It’s not happiness. Not security either.
Because when we’re secure, then we’re happy. When our families and children are safe and never hungry, that’s security. But that’s not the answer to this Christmas riddle either.
If we have an understanding of what these things are, then we can remain humble and kind.
These amazing things we already have. Things we always have had. But we may never have truly understood, or appreciated, how much we need them until, perhaps, they’re gone. If they’re suddenly taken away from us, unexpectedly.
We know. But we forget. We can be so distracted by the world, and by our own egos, where our individual emotions, feelings and opinions, can become the center of the universe that separates us from each other.
So, what unites us? Common human interest. To live. These hierarchy of needs are air, food and water.
While in the moment of drowning, in the sea, alone, gasping, then the only thing you want most is a single breath of air.
When in the desert sands for days on end, alone, when the pain from thirst has taken over your body and mind, just one ounce of water is all that you want at that moment.
And had you not had a crumb to eat in many days, upon starvation, a stale cracker might be the best thing, of all things, that you ever wished you had at that moment.
We have these things every day. Or else we wouldn’t be alive. But in these three examples, were we really alone? Was it really air, food and water that we wanted most of all things?
Seems to me that what all humans want most, when suffering, faithful or not — is God. God, please help me.
However, life goes on, until it doesn’t any longer. We have our lives to live. We worry about so many different things understandably. And what about our health? You know what we say? There’s always someone worse off than we are.
So, if we could take just a moment and stop, we can empathize with compassion for each other, and for those who have very little or nothing at all. It is, after all, the reason for the season.
So, now that we may have a better understanding of how we have the most important things in life in order to live each day, can we give? A simple prayer will do. A prayer for peace. Just for a moment.
Peace for the world, peace toward each other, and peace in our hearts, comes when we’re always humble and kind. Merry Christmas.
