Government at all levels has failed the American people.
It has become little more than a parasite that’s devouring its host.
No one is happy with the current “state of the union” except those politicians and bureaucrats who are intoxicated with their power, and are enjoying compensation and perks that most Americans can only dream of, as well as the “insiders” who extract a “skim” off nearly everything government touches.
The time is long past due to find a way to work together to develop new structures and methods to govern ourselves. Unfortunately, today’s Americans may not be up to the task.
Many cannot even imagine ways that government could work differently than it does today. This lack of independent and creative thinking is primarily due to the monopoly created by the American “Education Cartel.”
In the early 19th century, progressive American “educators” became captivated by the Prussian educational system. In 1843, Horace Mann went to Prussia to see firsthand how it worked. After his return, “Mann lobbied heavily to have the Prussian Model adopted” in the U.S.
The Prussian Model is a centralized government-run-and-controlled tax-funded compulsory education system, which gives the government “a superior claim to the child over the rights of the parents.”
“This was a radical departure in methodology and content from the successful traditional forms of education in America.”
“The Prussian mind, which carried the day, held a clear idea of what centralized schooling should deliver: 1. Obedient soldiers to the army; 2. Obedient workers for mines, factories, and farms; 3. Well-subordinated civil servants, trained in their function; 4. Well-subordinated clerks for industry; 5. Citizens who thought alike on most issues; and 6. National uniformity in thought, word, and deed.”
“Alexander’s book clearly documented the totalitarian nature of the Prussian model...”
In short, “...the Prussian court attempted to instill social obedience in the citizens through indoctrination...”
It should be no surprise that after more than a century of escalating progressive leftist indoctrination, by the “Education Cartel,” this country is no longer producing the free and independent citizens that are needed to save it from the crisis it now faces.
Millions of Americans are incapable of the independent thinking and reasoning needed to participate in a meaningful discussion of the kind of reforms that are so desperately needed in this country.
In addition, indoctrinated people become very comfortable being ruled by the “elites” and never question the orders that they receive from “on high.” Aldous Huxley said it best in “Brave New World,” when he wrote “...most men and women will grow up to love their servitude....”
Currently, there are two warring tribes battling to rule this country. Unfortunately, when the situation degenerates to this level, the indoctrinated are incapable of examining and understanding policies and issues, they just blindly follow their self-appointed “leaders,” which leaves very little hope for a peaceful resolution.
