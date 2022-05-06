In response to the article (“Bill proposing approval of Ike Dike project moves to US Senate,” The Daily News, May 4): This entire concept is concerning to me for many reasons, and I believe it should be for so many others as well.
While on the surface, it seems as if this should be a no-brainer for coastal residents, there are way too many flaws that have yet to be addressed or are flat out ignored. If concern over our homes and businesses were to be true, we would be putting more support behind immediate measures, not those that could take decades to see fruition, if ever.
I believe something like this is simply a feel-good idea, but doesn’t have the immediate effects that its concept presents at a glance.
The truth is, at the onset of the thinking behind such a design, the largest concern was to the vast number of shipping and petrochemical industries along the Galveston Bay shoreline, and the immense economic and environmental impacts that a large storm direct hit could have on our region.
Direct water access is important to these industries, but as such, their vulnerability to storms is increased. It’s my opinion that we need not spend billions of dollars to protect these facilities, when they’re fully capable of doing so on their own, in a much timelier manner than this project can provide.
Now of course, the supporters would point to the fact that an “Ike Dike” would also protect residential homes too, and for me to not support that means I’m complacent in allowing these homes to be destroyed in the wake of another major storm. To that I say, of course I don’t want to see anyone lose their homes or livelihoods, hence why I’m in support of more timely protections.
It’s hard to believe so many truly want storm surge protection but sit back and watch and even support the destruction of our wetlands; all of which are naturally designed to help mitigate just those effects by acting as a sponge to absorb so much of those flood waters that would otherwise flood our streets and homes.
Simply not destroying our wetlands is a very cost-effective method for storm surge management.
While many proponents of the Ike Dike point to the Netherlands as proof that these sort of gate systems have no significant environmental impacts, the fact is, we simply cannot know that to be true.
The potential threat to ecological development within the system could directly harm the tens of millions of dollars that the fishery industry brings to our region. Simply glancing over this notion without due diligence can be detrimental to our local economy.
All this comes with a price tag of nearly $30 billion, and unknown costs to municipalities for maintenance, and could take decades, if ever. We have better options. We need to implement them now. This is no time to just sit back and just wait.
