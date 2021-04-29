A 5-year-old boy got caught in a rip current on the east side of 29th Street last Saturday and was pulled out to the end of the groin. There was no lifeguard on duty to stop him before he got into trouble and move him farther from the rocks and closer to shore. He began to struggle and started to go under.
A bystander ran to the nearest staffed tower at 27th Street. Supervisor Michael Lucero was on duty and reacted immediately by calling in to our dispatch asking for assistance and by running to 29th Street and into the water.
For the Galveston Island Beach Patrol and for the United States Lifesaving Association, the No. 1 safety tip is “Swim Near a Lifeguard.” As a description why the association thinks this is so important, they say “USLA statistics over a 10-year period show that the chance of drowning at a beach without lifeguard protection is almost five times as great as drowning at a beach with lifeguards. USLA has calculated the chance that a person will drown while attending a beach protected by USLA-affiliated lifeguards at 1 in 18 million (.0000055 percent).”
As Michael sprinted down the beach, a surfer spotted the small boy way out at the end of the groin. He paddled to the boy, who was unconscious and face down at this point, and grabbed him with one arm and the board with the other. He couldn’t get the child to shore but he was able to support him until Michael arrived.
As Michael made contact and started back to shore, one of our rescue trucks arrived. Kevin Anderson set up the oxygen kit, and Jeff Mullin went to help Michael bring the boy to shore. They found the boy with no pulse, and he wasn’t breathing. The trio immediately started CPR and had the boy breathing with a heartbeat by the time the fire department was on the scene.
The boy was brought in the beach patrol truck to the seawall and passed to EMS, who took him to the hospital for further treatment.
We know people are safer when they swim near a guard and take additional precautions like designating a “Water Watcher,” observing signs and flags, don’t swim alone and more.
But the challenge is, and continues to be, that Galveston has 33 miles of beaches, over seven million tourists annually, a warming climate and a marked tourism increase in the spring and fall. Like many other service jobs, it’s getting harder to find enough people to fill the lifeguard spots.
Meanwhile, the demand is increasing in areas needing coverage and times of year people are swimming. Spring and fall are particularly challenging as the majority of our guards are students who only work as “seasonal employees,” which limits them to seven months.
So, understanding our challenges in covering all the areas with swimmers and seeing how quickly tragedy can strike, you understand how important it is that you take the time to find a guarded area to swim in.
