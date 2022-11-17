In this season of Thanksgiving, the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council would like to express appreciation to our many community partners who help us year-round to fulfill our mission of connecting people with Galveston’s natural environment.
Thanks to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the East End Lagoon Nature Park and Preserve is well on its way to becoming a pristine nature tourism destination.
The nature tourism council’s free guided lagoon trail walks and collection of interpretive signage are a captivating way to start exploration of the preserve’s unique and diverse habitats.
The park board also is a key partner helping the council maintain Galveston’s designation as a Bird City Texas community, a certification held by only seven other municipalities in the state that go to great lengths to protect birds and their habitats.
The program’s research shows that bird-friendly environments increase property values, help control insects and generate tourism dollars.
The park board’s essential promotions of our events, including FeatherFest and Holiday with the Cranes and Winter Nature Program, help ensure successful outreach to target audiences around the region, state and nation.
Moody Gardens actively partners with us as well, on almost everything we do, most notably Bird City projects, Summer Social, Raptors Uncorked and as host of our Sea Turtle Saturday program.
Thanks to the city of Galveston Planning Commission, the tourism council and Galveston Island State Park received a 2022 Planning & Design Award for the six-foot bronze Eskimo Curlew statue unveiled last year in the park. The sculpture by artist Todd McGrain is a permanent reminder of the importance of nature preservation.
Hand-in-hand with the Port of Galveston, American Bird Conservancy, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy and Clean Galveston, the council has planted Gulf Muhly, Turk’s Cap, Esperanza and a variety of other native flora in gardens at the port’s new terminal. The demonstration gardens promote sustainability and help protect resident and migratory birds.
The council’s Galveston County Audubon Group alliance offers free monthly birding presentations and field trips. These public programs provide important connections to Galveston’s natural spaces to inspire an appreciation and sense of stewardship.
Our collaboration with Galveston Island Brewing Company on its Concerveza Series of beers, named after island birds, brought seasonal recognition of well-loved species, as well as donations to nature group coffers.
These community partnerships, and many others like them, help the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council share the wonders of our island’s bountiful natural assets. We work better when we work together, and we thank you for working with us.
