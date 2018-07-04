I’ve done genealogical research for years, and recently had a DNA test to help identify my ancestors and where they came from to find out “what I am.” It appears I’m your basic “white guy," with essentially no Native American, African or Asian DNA.
My ancestors came from Europe, mostly the British Isles and central Europe, from the 1630s through the 1870s. They didn’t come here as enslaved persons nor, probably, as indentured servants. They were voluntary immigrants, moving into another land already occupied by others.
Not having known my immigrant forebears, nor having family mementos to explain, and wondering why they chose to immigrate, I’ve read histories for insights. While the primary causes for immigration to America may not have applied to all who came here, they likely motivated most of my ancestors to make the move.
Some left for religious reasons. Sectarian differences often resulted in persecution or even catastrophic Christian-on-Christian warfare. Some left to escape famine or poverty due to broken economies produced by protracted wars, overpopulation or depressed labor markets resulting from industrialization. Some fled repressive governments that discriminated against them due to their ethnicity or political beliefs. And some just came hoping the New World would afford them a chance to better their families’ circumstances.
Religious strife probably caused my Scottish Presbyterian, English Quaker, Swiss “reformist” and French Huguenot parentage to move. Several of them first migrated elsewhere in Europe before deciding to cross the Atlantic. I think of them as my “serial immigrant” ancestors.
Once here, many immigrant families didn’t stop; they kept moving west. Some even moved into the Mexican province of Texas. Many entered legally, as qualified colonists under projects managed by Stephen F. Austin and others. But, by the Texas Revolution, a significant portion of Americans in Texas were not compliant with Mexico’s immigration requirements; technically, they were illegals.
Perhaps you’re “white like me,” and maybe you already know your immigrant heritage. If not, see what you can discover. Likely, your immigrant ancestors’ motivations were not much different.
Today, of course, the same forces that drove so many of our forebears to migrate continue to exist: sectarian warfare, depressed economies, political repression, ethnic persecution, hunger and poverty. The effects are evident virtually worldwide; we certainly see it here in the United States.
Perhaps you don’t believe that those who now feel impelled to leave their homeland should aspire to look to America, as our forebears did, as a land of opportunity. If so, it’s fair to ask whether our government’s policies are “treating the symptoms rather than the disease.”
Are we trying to combat climate change, with its impacts on food production, water supplies and human settlement patterns? Are we condoning authoritarian, repressive regimes? Are we supportive of healthy economies abroad? Do our policies increase or decrease immigration pressures?
Meanwhile, thanks to Coast Monthly for profiling, in its July issue, how the families of immigrants, both old and new arrivals, help make our community great.
