Summer beach conditions are definitely here. Summer water means more critters. Fish, stingrays and all other types of animals move closer to the shoreline.
Most times, we manage to avoid mishaps when visiting the beach. Nevertheless, it never hurts to take a few precautions and take responsibility for your own safety.
Shuffle your feet in shallow water. Most of the animals that can harm you don’t want to. If you let them know you’re coming they’ll almost always get out of your way. Shuffling your feet sends out a vibration that chases away stingrays, small sharks, catfish, crabs and all kind of other little nasties that can hurt you.
Other things to increase the likelihood of a good beach experience would be not entering the water when you’re bleeding; avoiding swimming in schooling fish; being careful about having bloody fish on a stringer near your body while fishing; and not swimming where water from rivers, bays or inlets enter the Gulf.
The current treatment for stingray stings is to immerse the affected area in hot water for 20 to 30 minutes, then go see the doctor. Jellyfish and man-o-war stings are treated by washing the area in saline (salt water works fine), removing tentacles and treating for pain. I like to use ice for the pain myself.
Of course, any cuts obtained on the beach should be given extra attention because of the ever-present bacteria in the beach environment.
You want to stay away from those rock jetties where we always have some degree of rip currents. We’ve got many signs, both bilingual and with icons, out there to remind you, and our flag warning system should catch your eye and serve as a reminder to be aware of daily surf advisories.
On the West End, beaches are generally less hazardous because there are no jetties causing rip currents. But be wary of our sandbar and trough system, inshore holes, uneven bottom, longshore currents, etc., and don’t go out past your comfort level.
All the problems aren’t in the water. Proper footgear is a good idea along the beach to avoid stepping on glass or hot coals or other things that can ruin your day.
We’re in the heat of summer. Daily temperature often exceeds 90 degrees with a heat index of over 100 degrees, so be sure to take precautions for the heat and sun. Drink plenty of fluid, wear protective clothing and proper head and eye protection, and remember to seek shade periodically.
With these few simple safety precautions you will have a great day at the beach. Also, daily beach conditions are posted on our website at www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com, along with beach safety tips, as well as information about our program and the Galveston beaches. We even have a push notification system where, after signing up, we’ll send you the daily flag color warning of conditions and unusual beach and weather hazards via email or text.
