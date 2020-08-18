I have voted in every single election since I became eligible in 1972.
I have voted during a rainy dark night outside of College Station in 1980, and inside of Moody Methodist Church here in Galveston for the past 10 years. I voted for 13 years in the comfort of my own home while living in Seattle, Washington, and another six while living in San Francisco.
I voted one muggy night outside a fire station near Gainesville, Florida, and in an urban school setting in Dallas. I have tracked down an absentee ballot when necessary and fussed when things went wrong, including the 2008 primary in Nacogdoches when my complaints ended up on the front page of their local paper.
But my most memorable voting experience was that first time in 1972. Not because Richard Nixon, known as “Tricky Dick,” was up for reelection following the Watergate break-in, but because I was a 20-year-old college student in Cholula, Mexico.
I had obtained my absentee ballot from McLennan County, Texas, where I was registered as a Baylor college student. I naively thought I just needed to mail it to Texas in plenty of time. I was surprised to learn that it could only be accepted back in the United States if the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City certified that it was valid.
So, they sent a foreign service officer to swear me in as a legitimate voter. I had to raise my right hand and swear to protect the Constitution of the United States. There were other students from Connecticut and Indiana, and we all had to go in separately to individually swear our oath before the state department official would validate our ballots, which we then mailed in.
That oath to protect the Constitution made casting my vote much more important than just a piece of paper. It meant that I take it very seriously and will never miss an election or fail to research the candidates.
There is simply no excuse whatsoever — except a last minute medical emergency — for you to fail to vote.
In my family, this was understood as an honor and a duty, regardless of gender.
