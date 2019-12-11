If Galvestonians want to do something about the high price of housing on the island, maybe it’s time to think outside the box.
Let’s face it — housing costs more on Galveston. We have limited space and supply but lots of extra demand for seasonal housing so supply and demand has driven up the price of housing on the island in addition to the increased cost of construction on the island.
The standard solution proposed seems to work to build more housing. But we don’t necessarily need more housing since we have 10,000 empty housing units. We just want more of our housing to be filled by full-time residents. We have lots of subsidized housing for poor people, and rich people can live anywhere. We want more of our housing to be more affordable for those working middle-income families who want to continue to live and work here.
If the aim is to reduce the cost of housing and encourage people to live on the island full-time, maybe it’s time to address cost directly. I propose that a group “buy” homestead deed restrictions for a residence. The way this could work is that the homebuyer could be offered a loan of $10,000 (or $50,000?) at a very low (1 percent?) interest rate that wouldn’t have to be paid back as long as the house remained a full-time owner-occupied residence.
If the house is sold, or becomes a vacation or rental property, then this loan would have to be paid back to the group.
Thus, the buyer is given the chance to build a new house or buy any island house to live in at a reduced cost — but the donor organization is not giving away its money. It’s investing it and will get it back if the house ever ceases to be a full-time residence.
The advantage of this plan or a similar plan is that it doesn’t rely on building new houses in environmentally challenging areas and doesn’t support one part of town over another. And the subsidy isn’t wasted if the property becomes rental property in the future.
It addresses the key issues — how to reduce the cost for a full-time residence with a minimal amount of diversion.
It would help support people who like old houses, as well as people who like new houses and people who like condos. It would help people who want to live in Galveston’s suburbia on the near West End, as well as people who want to live in the more diverse other areas of Galveston.
Of course, there are legal and financial aspects that would have to be worked out by legal and financial experts, but the general idea seems a lot better than most other suggestions I’ve heard (which generally just involve building new houses and selling them below cost). I encourage others to think about such a plan — and how to improve it. What do you think?
(1) comment
This is a long standing problem, My family roots are in Galveston but I moved from the Island 64 years ago because I could buy a really nice new home on a large lot on the Mainland for less than 1/3 of the price in Galveston. Most of my friends are BOI who left for the same reasons. Galveston goes overboard with public housing. They apply for loads of Choice Section 8 vouchers that can be used anywhere and a lot of those issued in Galveston are used in Texas City.
Galveston, shuns industry and caters to tourist which is OK, but when you do that everything increases, costs go up, a lot of inconveniences to the people who live here, added police costs, short term rental. Working people leave for job and the schools are filled with students at poverty level.
I will get kick back, but I think it is detrimental for the city to cater to so much public housing, there is so much more opportunity for them on the mainland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.