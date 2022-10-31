I am the incumbent District 7-G board member for Galveston Independent School District.

I’m asking for the support of my constituents from the far East End, east of 10th Street, from Harborside to Seawall Boulevard across the ferry onto Bolivar Peninsula in my reelection campaign.

Mindy Lakin is the incumbent serving District 7-G on the Galveston ISD board of trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription