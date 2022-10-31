I am the incumbent District 7-G board member for Galveston Independent School District.
I’m asking for the support of my constituents from the far East End, east of 10th Street, from Harborside to Seawall Boulevard across the ferry onto Bolivar Peninsula in my reelection campaign.
During my tenure, my fellow trustees and I had many challenges to address. We worked hard to assess and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping staff, students and facilities safe and sanitary, as well as supporting the safety of the district administration and our community. The board allocated the necessary funds to do just that.
COVID-19 shut down our efforts to pass the school bond in 2020. We revived the bond for the new Ball High School in 2022 and we are honored to have received your support in our island-wide general election in May of 2022.
As a trustee, I’ve always been honest and transparent. I will always listen, consider carefully and respond to all requests you make. Above all, being a trustee has allowed my voice and yours to be heard.
As a retired educator and school administrator, my focus has always been on doing what’s right for kids and our community. It took me a few years and two superintendents to get school busing provided from Galveston to the Crenshaw Campus on the peninsula, but when it comes to the well-being of our kids, I am relentless in advocating for them.
That is what you put me here to do.
My fellow board members and I have much more work to do. We are determined to keep all capital projects on track to support the construction of our crown jewel, the iconic Ball High, Courville Stadium, renovations of our three middle schools, an aquatic center and upgrading technology across the district.
Please consider supporting my efforts by voting for me on Election Day in November.
Mindy Lakin is the incumbent serving District 7-G on the Galveston ISD board of trustees.
