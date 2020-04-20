The coronavirus has really changed our city of Kemah, and I am so pleased the Kemah City Council has moved to make cuts to help cover our potential $1.5 million shortfall this year (“COVID budget crunch prompts layoffs in Kemah,” The Daily News, March 17).
We are different in that we are a city that depends on sales tax to run our city.
Presently, Kemah has about $5.7 million in cash, which has taken years to accumulate, with no debt and an annual budget of $5 million.
How does this shortfall happen?
The boardwalk, bars and restaurants are shut down, so now, we are only a city of approximately 2,000 residents and no longer 4 million visitors.
Our city staff and police staff needed to be trimmed back to fit the city we now are.
Yes, hopefully it won’t be that way long. But the facts are if it doesn’t change soon, our shortfall is $1.5 million.
If you saw the last council meeting, our mayor constantly argued not to make cuts in our staff or police and to use our reserves instead.
In business, the reserve would be your own money. In this case, it is our citizen’s money and needs to be protected.
Kyle Burks and the rest of council understand that and protected our citizens by making the cuts that were necessary. It will be a long time before we can support a budget over $5 million again, so cuts had to be made.
The recent article in The Daily News about Kemah’s layoffs has misinformation that I, as former mayor of Kemah, would like to clear up.
Mayor Terri Gale said part of the reason for the cuts was because the city used $1.7 million in cash for the city hall project in 2018. This is not factual, and it has nothing to do with the necessity of the cuts.
This money was in our capital improvement plan and was approved by city council. Mayor Gale now has four of the five council members that were a part of the city hall project when I was mayor. Since our building was 25 years old, this project was sorely needed.
Citizens and the city council members served on the building committee. I do not understand why the mayor wants to criticize and blame them for this.
Is it because the city council voted 5-0 the other night to force her to cut expenses? Don’t forget, our city has over $5 million cash in the bank and no debt.
Thank you to our council for fighting to keep our reserves because hurricane season is coming and there will be other unforeseen events.
I hope and pray we don’t lose any more people to this deadly virus. I know three people who have died. That is three too many!
All of us are hurting and making sacrifices, which are not easy. Let’s all work together to get through this.
I care about Kemah. This is my home!
What a travesty this column is, from a former mayor that squandered over $3M in funds on vanity projects while leaving residents, especially those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, high and dry. Carl Joiner bled Kemah dry of reserves to fund a new city hall and an unnecessary "mirror" project for the city parking lot, spending over $3M, including $46,000 on furniture and $15,000 for the furniture in the mayor's office, while spending on drainage and flooding issues totalled just over $14K for a 4-year period. When asked about his priorities, the former mayor blames his city council, yet he blames the current mayor who beat him in his re-election for everything going wrong with the city. The reserve shortfall happened on hiw watch, and precious reserves that are needed for true emergencies were frivolously squandered, by admission of Councilman Burks at the last meeting. "Mistakes were made."
Stop blaming other people for your fiscally irresponsible decisions, Carl, and for your vanity projects. Take accountability and try to help fix the problem, for a change.
