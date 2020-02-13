High-stepping into the frigid water, we all chose different strategies. Some circled wide, choosing to run a little farther up the beach to account for a moderate lateral current. Others went straight in.
Muffled sounds of discomfort were heard over the breaking surf as they hit the first trough and started a series of “dolphin dives,” using their feet to push off the bottom repeatedly. A wetsuit is only warm after the cold water gets in and your body warms it up, so the first five minutes can be awful.
Once we got to chest deep, everyone started swimming. As the old man in the group, I need more warmup time so entered the water last. Hoping that experience and training would help me in lieu of raw physical ability, I ignored the panicky feeling that first immersion always brings and focused on a long regular swim stroke and good sighting of the buoys so as not to lose too much time by not swimming in a straight line.
As we rounded the first buoy and set our sights on the second, things got complicated because there was just enough fog to prevent seeing it at first. So, we had to use reference points to get a general sense of direction and hope for the best. Andy Moffatt shot ahead and maintained the whole race, and we all used him as a reference point. Or guinea pig.
Coming off the first lap, we were warmed up and the water conditions were no longer an issue. I came out after Moffatt and looked back. Micah Fowler came out of the water close but was overtaken by Jeff Mullin and Joey Walker, followed by Dain Buck, then Kevin Knight and Michael Lucero. From there, another run, a lap using rescue boards, run, swim, another rescue board lap and a double run.
The real race was between Mullin and Walker, who went back and forth the entire time. Both are big CrossFit athletes, so it was an aerobic battle. Buck took a little while getting going, but he’s a real experienced water guy who’s been with us for years. Once he found his rhythm, he used wave and current knowledge to blast by. He almost caught me at the end by catching a great wave all the way on the outside.
We use competition quite a bit to maintain the high level of fitness required of ocean guards, and have periodic competitions to motivate the crew. This was a team event between full-time staff members. All winter we’ve done weekly training of this exact course to maintain fitness, keep everyone continually adapted to cold, and make sure everyone is intimately familiar to which wetsuit and equipment to use for a variety of conditions. This was the final test between teams for bragging rights. But from here we’ll move on to re-qualification times for all the staff in the pool, a night swim, daily workouts, and Sunday races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.