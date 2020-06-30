Imagine how astonished I felt the morning of June 27 as I opened my paper and read the story about where to vote in Galveston County (“Primary voting begins Monday, here’s what you need to know,” The Daily News, June 27).
I read the information more than once because I couldn’t believe that the Carver Park Center isn’t available for voting in my precinct for this state race.
I thought, “Oh, my God, they are getting us ready for a repeat of the November 2008 presidential election all over again.” I immediately had flashbacks and chills. Voter suppression is alive and well in this county.
I cannot think of one reason why I, a longtime taxpayer, with a Texas City ZIP code, should have to go to La Marque to cast a vote. I don’t pay taxes in La Marque. I’ve heard that one reason may be that turnout is historically low for run-off elections. I cannot argue with that reasoning except to say that turnout is also low in every polling place listed.
Turnout is low everywhere for this type of election.
Why, in the middle of a peak for COVID-19, in this county, will anyone registered in “Precinct 336” need to get in a line, on a parking lot, in La Marque, be escorted to a community room less than half the size of the rooms at Carver Center, to vote? How do we honor the COVID-19 social distance guidelines?
I don’t know who thought about this situation and gave it a thumbs-up. We have elected officials who should be a voice for us, but where are they? Not to worry, they are on the payroll. I cannot believe that anyone could have thought this situation to be OK.
This change of venue for voting for my neighborhood just doesn’t have the “we care about the welfare of all taxpayers equally,” feel. This community has voted at Carver Center for more than 60 years.
As I watched, with interest, the elections in Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama, I couldn’t help but think about the same shenanigans occurring here. I thought, in Texas? No. Not in this day and time. Well, here we go.
We will all understand what happened when the Supreme Court Justices voted to eliminate the Section 5 clause from the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Ever since it happened, rights of Americans have been consistently rolling backward.
Whenever we find ourselves being concerned about one area of societal indifference within one segment of society, we need only take a breath and look around because we will surely find another area that cannot be neglected.
Elections bring out the worst in desperate individuals, especially those who think that the money they own will buy what they need to win since it always has. Voters, in this and all other races, we must be vigilant, awake, energetic, alert and allow nothing to deter us from voting our conscience in November; it is important.
"I cannot think of one reason why I, a longtime taxpayer, with a Texas City ZIP code, should have to go to La Marque to cast a vote." Then go to the one in Texas City: Nessler Center, Surf Room, 2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City 77590
If the La Marque location is more convenient, go there. My favorite polling place wasn't listed either so I went to the closest one, County West.
You really can go anywhere listed.
But good for you for wanting to vote in person!
