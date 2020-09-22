As we celebrate Diaper Need Awareness Week and our seventh anniversary, the Galveston Diaper Bank is hosting a Diaper Drive-Thru, thanks to a large donation from Harmony Lodge No. 6 A.F & A.M., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston.
No registration is required, and we will follow all necessary safety precautions.
Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 21 through Sept. 27, is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network created to mobilize efforts to help make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the United States aged 3 or younger who live in low-income families.
Diaper need is a silent crisis in the United States. Diapers are a basic need for children, as essential to their health and well-being as food and shelter. Research shows one in three low-income families don’t have the diapers they need to keep babies clean, dry and healthy.
Government assistance programs, including food stamps and Women, Infants and Children, don’t provide funding for diapers, which can cost as much as $100 a month.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galveston Diaper Bank distributed an average of 30,000 diapers each month to our child care centers and partner agencies, who do the “heavy lifting” in our community. Since mid-March this year, our average monthly distribution has increased to over 50,000 diapers.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and subsequent job furloughs, the need is greater than ever. In addition to baby diapers and wipes, we’ve increased our distribution to include youth and adult incontinence supplies
We couldn’t accomplish our goals without the support of local civic and religious organizations, community-spirited individuals and generous grants from the Moody Permanent Endowment Fund, Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund, First Presbyterian Outreach Fund, Mary Moody Northen Endowment, Ippolito Charitable Foundation and the Galveston County Recovery Fund.
We especially want to thank the many volunteers, who work tirelessly each week to wrap and prepare diapers for distribution, and board members, who dedicate themselves to raising awareness and expanding our outreach.
For information about how to help with our efforts to end diaper need, please visit our website www.galvestondiaperbank.org, Facebook page, or email me at galvestondiaperbank@gmail.com.
