As this week marks the 85th anniversary of Social Security, it’s a good time for Texans to redouble efforts to hold our congressional and presidential candidates accountable this fall for strengthening and protecting Social Security.
This is even more critical as the pandemic and its economic impact threaten the program’s future.
Social Security today allows 3.3 million Texans to enjoy retirement with dignity. One out of every four households relies on the program for 90 percent or more of its income, and nearly 22 million Americans — including more than 1 million Texans — would be in poverty without it.
Signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Aug. 14, 1935, Social Security remains popular across the political spectrum, and recent polls reveal it will be front-and-center in voters’ minds this fall.
For generations, Social Security has been helping retirees, people with disabilities, and children and their families. It's especially important for women who, compared to men, typically live longer, accumulate less savings and receive smaller pensions. For many Black and Latino workers who may have lower lifetime earnings and higher disability rates than their white counterparts, Social Security is a lifeline.
My grandmother spent many years as a domestic worker and was among those most helped by Social Security. Today, my husband and I are blessed to be in a different economic position than she was, but Social Security remains an important part of our retirement plan.
We’re not alone. Don and Julia Castellano-Hoyt, a retired couple in their 70s from San Antonio, told us that Social Security has been a blessing, particularly during the pandemic as new medical issues surfaced, requiring hospitalizations and additional prescription drugs.
“We have been able to cover those additional unplanned expenses because we receive Social Security. It provides us with the cushion and lifeline we need to continue to meet the daily expenses of maintaining our health and our household,” they told me.
But there are threatening clouds on the horizon. Until just weeks ago, Social Security was projected to pay full benefits until 2035. At that point, it would start running a funding shortfall while still paying nearly 80 percent of its current benefits, pending Congressional action to ensure full benefits would remain uninterrupted.
The pandemic already threatens our personal safety and ability to make a living; now it could also disrupt our ability to retire. A report issued in May by the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania projects that the trust funds could run dry as early as 2032 due to COVID-induced job losses, lower earnings and lower interest rates.
When President Roosevelt signed Social Security into law, he was insuring “the security of home, the security of livelihood and the security of social insurance.” Those principles are worth protecting and defending today as much as they were back then. And we must all do our part at the polls this fall to send a clear message that we value — and depend on — the future of Social Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.