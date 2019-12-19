”If you wait until you can do everything for everybody, instead of something for somebody, you’ll wind up not doing anything for anybody.” — Malcom Bane
Several businesses and organizations in Galveston County come together each year to bring a little holiday cheer and blessings to the children in our communities.
Carter 7 Grand Events (Carla Smith), G County Apparel (Robert Hockley), DGA Decorations (Lakesha Curry), Vickie’s Hidden Treasures (Victoria Taylor), LRT Air & Heating Service (Fred and Nicki Jones), F.E.A.R. (Paul Courville Morgan), Kreative Kids (Ashley Little), Hard Riders Motorcycle Club in Galveston, Toys for Tots and a host of community supporters have all come together for our upcoming seventh annual Best Money Ever Spent toy drive giveaway, founded by the G-County Hope Foundation in 2013.
Even the smallest good deed can bring about change and provide a positive sense of hope in the community. The golden rule is to do unto others as you would want them to do unto you, and this goes along with helping others in need as well.
You can give back in different ways by giving money or giving of your time. No matter how you decide to do it, giving back to your community may touch the life of someone in need. Every community, whether large or small, has people who need to be reached by the love of others — and a little hope goes a long way.
G-County Hope Foundation is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization established to serve the underprivileged residents of Galveston County during the Christmas holiday. It’s our mission through the acts of caring, volunteering, donating, and organizing events/drives to uplift and inspire the spirit of humanity and hope throughout our community. In the vast “sea of hope,” it’s our goal to be the rising tide that lifts all boats.
This year’s giveaway will be on Christmas Eve, and we will give out toys at the following locations:
• Noon — Sand Piper Cove (Parkland), in parking lot No. 2 across from the recreation center, 3916 Winnie St., in Galveston;
• 1 p.m. — Citi Trends, 1006 20th St. N., in Texas City;
• 2 p.m. — Food Rite Supermarket, 5320 FM 1765, in Texas City;
• 3 p.m. — Independent Missionary Village of Hitchcock, 6607 Prino Road, in Hitchcock; and
• 4 p.m. — Church Village Apartments, 2909 Deats Road, in Dickinson.
When it comes to giving back to our communities, any action big or small can make a real difference. If you’re interested in helping to donate to help any of the families that the businesses have adopted, please contact me at 832-677-7551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.