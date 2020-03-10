I believe faith and prayer can conquer all.
So, I’m calling on Galveston’s faith leaders to organize a community-wide effort to storm the heavens to protect us from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
When I was mayor, we initiated a monthly prayer service. Various denominations sponsored the meetings, and a group representing different faiths wrote a unity prayer that was read at every city council meeting and at services throughout the island. Parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still recite it weekly.
I believe it’s time for Galveston’s religious leaders to come together to write such a community prayer to protect our citizens from COVID-19. Time is of the essence. If you’re an ordained minister who would like to participate, I would love to hear from you right away so we can work together to formulate a community prayer in time for services this weekend. Please email me at hfeudenburg@hotmail.com, or call my office at 409-744-7111 and ask for Margaret Tindel.
Here’s an interesting historical reference: In 1633, the Black Plague reached the small Bavarian village of Oberammergau. Some 84 people died. According to the story passed down through four centuries, the villagers made a solemn oath that if God spared them from more deaths, they would perform a passion play every 10 years in thanksgiving. Nobody else died, and the village has held its famous passion play every decade to keep the promise. You’ve probably heard of it, and some of you have even traveled to Oberammergau to take part.
Don’t get me wrong: I fully support the advice of our medical professionals. Prayer is powerful, and prayer coupled with good common sense is a win-win. These simple and practical steps are especially important if you’re older or have serious health issues, or if you have regular contact with others at increased risk:
• Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (some experts recommend singing “Happy Birthday” twice to get to 20 seconds… I suggest you say a 20-second prayer for double protection). If you don’t have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Keep at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Use a different way to greet people rather than shaking hands or hugging.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.
• Seek medical attention if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Call in advance before going to see your health care provider. Stay home if you have these symptoms, to avoid infecting others.
• Stay informed about the latest developments about COVID-19, and follow the advice of public health authorities.
Let’s not panic, let’s pray together for God’s protection and guidance.
