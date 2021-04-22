This weekend should be an interesting one. We’ve got some real high tides and very strong onshore winds predicted for Friday night.
Then Saturday, a nice day is scheduled for the normal large beach crowds we’ve been seeing, plus the Slow, Low and Bangin’ (S.L.A.B.) event that’s supposed to happen.
Those who work the beaches in Galveston never have to be worried about being bored in the spring.
Last week, we had a great experience with our Wave Watcher Academy. As that group continues to grow each year, I’m continually impressed with what a great bunch they are. And it’s comforting to know that as demands on the city’s designated lifeguard service continue to grow, the Wave Watchers are able to fill in some of the gaps.
I’m sure you’ve seen them in their blue-and-yellow shirts on the beachfront walking, bike riding, fishing and surfing as they keep a trained eye out for developing problems.
The academy included information about beach patrol, rip currents and other environmental hazards, local city ordinances and beach rules, and how to support the efforts of the lifeguards and other public safety groups. The park board provided an online certification as a “Tourist Ambassador,” and we certified them in CPR.
We went through a bunch of different scenarios as varied as drownings, lost children, stranded dolphins and turtles, criminal activities, fires, people swimming in areas that could potentially be dangerous, etc.
We talked about who to contact for what, whether it’s the beach patrol number, the Wave Watcher thread on an app, 911, the police non-emergency number, the Marine Mammal Stranding Network or Ghostbusters. One really cool thing was many of the Wave Watchers who’ve been around came to a lot of the trainings to offer advice, welcome the new members and to sharpen their skills.
The final day, they took a field trip and rode the island looking at water safety hot spots. They practiced throwing ring buoys to a “victim” lifeguard. We finished up with a graduation event at a local restaurant.
Many of our Wave Watchers are retirees who have flexible enough schedules to go through the training on weekday mornings, which is the easiest time for us to provide instructors since most of us are out on the beach working in the afternoons and evenings. Several people have suggested that we figure out something for people who are interested in joining the program but who work during the day.
COVID-19 has been an awful thing, but it’s taught us a lot of ways to work and train in non-traditional ways. So, we’re looking at a Wave Watcher academy that is mostly online and can be done at your own pace and time. We can pre-record presentations and offer online mini-courses. Then we’d just schedule some time on a weekend to practice skills and to visit the hot spots. Stay tuned if you’d be interested in this option.
See you on the beach.
(0) comments
