The Galveston County Commissioners Court sent a powerful “slap across the face” message Monday when not one other member of the commission seconded the motion raised by Commissioner Stephen Holmes to remove the Dignified Resignation Confederate statue in Galveston.
This slap was felt by many Galveston County residents who find it appalling that our county continues to spend taxpayer funds to maintain and even restore the Confederate statue in Galveston.
This slap reminds us of the still racist tendencies of our elected officials. This statue doesn’t need to be celebrated — it needs to be removed. Some people tried to compromise to have it relocated, but local museums refused to take it. Several commissioners used delay tactics to ask questions such as “Where will it go and who is going to pay for it?”
The county has paid since 1912 to maintain it, protect it and the county can pay to remove it. This statue and the Confederate flag represent hatred, legitimized killings of unarmed Black lives and legalized unjust laws.
Some people feel threatened by this symbol of hate as you do standing by an unarmed Black man. Our elected officials of the Galveston County Commissioners Court illustrated to the world that Galveston County is not a county on the rise, but a county clothed in white supremacy ideologies.
What would happen if a national boycott of Galveston Island occurs until the statue comes down? Over $25 million tourism dollars come into the island every year. I pray it doesn’t come to that. That will undoubtedly hurt all of us and our emerging national economy. But it’s an option worth exploring.
This isn’t a new fight in the African-American community with Confederate symbols and trying to eradicate them from public view as a glamorization of slavery and white supremacy. We will continue to help America live up to the creed of all men are created equal so that every native son and naturalized citizen can achieve the American dream.
This “slap in the face” message by the commissioners court will be met with prayers and action. Our prayers can go places our hands and feet cannot go. Our prayers will propel people into action to fight for justice. We will not allow our tax moneys to be used to maintain a racist symbol of hate.
On Monday, every commissioner except Holmes protected a racist statue. And this is just one of the reasons why we will march at 10 a.m. Saturday in Dickinson.
Your slap will be met with peaceful protests, energized voter registrations, letters, social media blasts, Psalms 35 battle prayers, potential boycotts and continued prayers for peace that soon our county elected officials will do the right thing and remove the Confederate statue in Galveston.
In the words of Moses, “Let my people go!”
