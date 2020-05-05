In the age of COVID-19, our lives and language have changed. Phrases like “social distancing” and “flattening the curve” have become part of our everyday speech.
While we're constantly trying to adjust to a new normal that changes daily like the Texas weather, mental health struggles are becoming more pronounced in those with preexisting mental health concerns, as well as emerging in those without. In an age where isolation is key to staying healthy, many are finding it hard to fight a natural tendency toward depression, anxiety or irritability.
After all, isolation is often seen as a symptom of mental health concerns and is now a recommendation for safety.
From missing friends and family to personal financial crisis, this pandemic has impacted us all. As we struggle to cope, here are some things to consider that may help.
• Try to limit your daily dose of virus news. From morning to night, COVID-19 is the highlight of every news program. Even commercials are focused on supporting the masses during “these uncertain times.” Try setting a time limit for news so that you don’t become overwhelmed. Knowing what is going on around us is important, but it's easy to get stuck if you're not careful.
• Even though some businesses are beginning to open, life isn't back to normal. Consider setting up your day as much as you can as if things were normal. Eat and sleep as close to your normal routines as you can. If you're working from home, try getting up and getting dressed as if you were going into your place of employment.
Little things we can do throughout the day can make a huge difference in gaining some feeling of control. Being social in a socially distant way can help, too. Social media and a good old fashion phone call can help keep us connected, but we have to reach out.
• For those really struggling, it’s important to understand some of the reasons why coping with this pandemic may be more challenging than you would've expected. This was unexpected. I like to think of our minds as file cabinets. Most upsetting things we experience, like grief or work stress, have a place in an already created mental “file.”
They're unpleasant and traumatic to go through, but we know how to go through them and have a place to file them away when ready. Until recently, the vast majority of us have had no “file” for a global pandemic. Why would we? This is where the problems arise. What happens when trauma and stress have no file to come to rest in? These unresolved problems and unanswered questions tend to bounce around in our minds until we develop new ways to cope and a new “file” to use.
If you need someone to talk to, reach out. Family Service Center is providing telehealth for our community, and we would be happy to provide support. Call 409-762-8636 or go to www.fscgal.org.
