There is a lot hype about the upcoming general election all over the news and social media. Everywhere you look there are more and more signs popping up around Galveston County.
While I have never been deeply immersed in the political realm, I do believe in voting based on the whole person concept. On that token, I would like to shed some light on a candidate whose victory is important to all of us; Kerry Pettijohn for Galveston County Court at Law No. 2.
Kerry Pettijohn graduated from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. She also has an extensive background in both education, as well as counseling. Now when I think about what it takes to make a respectable judge, the first thing that comes to mind is ethics and fairness.
How can you expect someone to sit on the bench, wear the robe, and decide the fate of others without having a moral compass? Every case must be looked at individually for what it is. We can’t have someone that exhibits bias in the courtroom.
Pettijohn has proven to be genuinely ethical in her law practice by offering pro bono, along with discounted lawyering to those that might not be able to afford it otherwise. This not only includes low-income clients, but our military veterans, as well.
The next area of great importance, in my opinion, is a sense of community. Being rooted in your community with the people can help you to realize the significance placed on making decisions that profoundly impact the lives of others. Pettijohn has been involved in the Mainland Toastmasters Club, worked closely with many people in our local school districts, and can be seen at events all around the county.
She has been to meet with many of the unions under AFL-CIO, LULAC, the Propeller Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the list goes on. We don’t need a climb the ladder, show up when it’s convenient kind of judge. We need a roll up your sleeves, fair and impartial, knows the people kind of judge. That is exactly what we get with Pettijohn.
So when you step into the ballot box to cast your vote this Election Day, make sure to choose Kerry Pettijohn. Polls open Oct. 22 for early voting and close on Nov. 2, with Election Day falling on Nov. 6. You are allowed to cast your ballot at any polling location within Galveston County, and can find all necessary information at www.GalvestonVotes.org.
I urge everyone to vote this midterm, and most importantly pay attention to those down the ballot representing us in Galveston County.
