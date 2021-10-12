Alan G. Weber was principal of Clear Creek High School in 1962. Arlyene and Alan Weber Elementary in League City is named after Weber and his wife.
Hurricane Carla blew in on Sept. 11, 1961, exactly 40 years before terrorists attacked New York City and the Pentagon, and Clear Creek High School classes were suspended for a week. Some brand-new buildings had greeted students when the year started.
Dan Rather of CBS became nationally famous; people staying with us at our house in League City saw their Kemah house floating down the railroad tracks, never to be seen again.
Another family we knew had flood waters up to the 4- or 5-foot mark in their house, in Seabrook, I think. It was a mess almost precisely 60 years ago when a hurricane about as strong, but nowhere near as deadly, as the 1900 Galveston Storm hit.
A few months later, the temperature plunged to record lows and unprotected pipes froze and burst at Clear Creek High School. Classes were suspended again, at least for a day or two. Many of us foolishly rejoiced at getting out of school again.
A month or two further along, still in the same school year, in spring 1962 — March 28 to be precise — the science building at Clear Creek High School caught fire in the night or early hours in sight of where we lived.
I was then in the ninth grade, and everyone was sure we’d miss classes again.
Well, almost everyone. Principal Weber was in his office, as were some others, in the middle of the night, even as the fire raged nearby, redrawing the class schedule. We couldn’t afford to miss any more classes — and we didn’t.
The firefighters were heroes that day and played a glamorous and dangerous role.
My fellow teenagers and I didn’t understand then that Alan Weber and the people helping him schedule science classes in the cafeteria or auditorium were also heroes, also went above and beyond the call of duty, that day — and throughout that perilous year.
Ed Buckner is a native of League City now living in Atlanta, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.