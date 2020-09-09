Hey Orf, what’s up?
I found a dollar bill a few years ago, and it’s worth studying.
Found money, my favorite flavor.
It represents a vision of America held by the Founders. Perhaps we’ve lost sight of it.
What do you mean?
Congress adopted the original motto, “E Pluribus Unum,” as part of the Great Seal. The Latin phrase means “one out of many.” It has 13 letters representing the 13 original states. It’s emblazoned on a scroll held in the beak of an eagle.
It tells much about our origin story: a country dreamed of as a destination for generations of immigrants.
How about that? What about the other Latin phrases?
Above the eye in a triangle on an unfinished pyramid is the phrase “annuity coeptis.” This means “Providence favors our undertakings.” It states our national belief in American exceptionalism espoused by so many of the Founders.
By placing it above an unfinished pyramid, they affirmed the belief that the national project would remain an ongoing enterprise.
The second phrase, “novus ordo seclorum,” or “new order for the ages,” means that by founding a democratically elected republic they had changed the world. It also asserted a new future for all people.
What a wonderful view of the future. That means, beginning with the founding of these United States, we committed our people to constantly working to establish a more perfect way of life. In the words of Abraham Lincoln it would be a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
I think that nicely sums up the commitment of the Founders.
The newer motto on the dollar bill states our belief “In God We Trust.”
That phrase came nearly 100 years later, during the Civil War because of increasing fears that the nation would split apart. The Confederacy fought to assure the right of states to regulate slavery while the North fought to maintain the Union.
The Rev. M. R. Watkins pled with Samuel Chase, the secretary of the Treasury, for a phrase or symbol honoring our belief in God. In response, Chase ordered that the phrase appear on the 1864 2 cents coin. It has been on coins ever since.
But when did it appear on dollar bills?
Congress changed the original motto to “In God We Trust” in 1956. They had previously inserted into the Pledge of Allegiance the words “one nation under God,” so it was an uncontroversial change. Both reflected fears of communism sweeping the country.
So, the dollar bill gives both the vision of the Founders and a commitment to the future. “E Pluribus Unum” characterizes our origins while “In God We Trust” contains a belief that Providence favors us, while encouraging us to look to a bright future. Not a bad way of looking at the dollar.
I agree. Today, I fear we’ve lost our confidence in strength through unity and innovation. Our leaders have again summoned the dark shadows of oppression that darken our future.
