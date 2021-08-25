My name is Mary Branum, and this is why I’m running for Galveston City Council.
As a 17-year resident of District 1, I made the decision to run to bring a greater focus to the tough issues in our district such as crime, drugs, prostitution and gang activity and utilize whatever means possible to make property owners clean up and secure their properties. I’m fed up and want results.
Reducing these blights in our neighborhoods will improve quality of life, safety and security and draw new residents to our neighborhoods.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School is one of the top-rated schools in Galveston thanks to the teachers, students and parents — a very bright star in our district.
Galveston Independent School District needs families to sustain the schools and, to have this, our district must work together to show we have the desire, the willingness and care to be involved for the betterment of all.
I will also focus on forming neighborhood watch groups and reviving the Old Central Carver Park Neighborhood Association. I will address and work for more lighting for security and safety. Bringing together neighbors creates a support network where ideas can be brought forth, plans put in place and results recognized.
Working with code and law enforcement addressing these issues and corroborating with residents and schools to formulate a plan and timeframe; District 1 can grow. Designated as an urban neighborhood, corner stores and restaurants are welcome, but they need sustainability. Growth equals sustainability.
Let’s work together to bring new life into our old neighborhood without losing the longtime history of Old Central Carver Park.
I would appreciate your vote as I will represent all residents.
